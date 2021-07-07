Sometimes we’re looking for a TV show that makes us think or that teaches us something. And sometimes, we just want a show where all we have to think about is how hard we’re laughing. The New Zealand comedy, “Wellington Paranormal,” which will air in the U.S. on The CW, fills the latter bill beautifully as the ridiculous characters and situations bring laugh-out-loud hilarity.
A spin-off of the vampire mockumentary, “What We Do In The Shadows,” “Paranormal” follows Wellington constabulary officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) who, after encountering a demon-possessed teenager, are assigned to the paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu). Maaka has been keeping track of paranormal activities in the New Zealand capital for years, but O’Leary and Minogue are not exactly believers. In fact, when they encounter the girl in the premiere, they are totally clueless as to what is happening. Eventually, the trio realizes that the demon plans to open a portal to hell to unleash evil in the city, and they must work together to find the demon — which keeps moving from body to body — to stop the event from happening.
The show is shot in a documentary style, a la “Cops,” following O’Leary and Minogue on their investigations. The duo provides confessional interviews to explain their actions and fill in the blanks on their cases.
Mockumentary shows featuring clueless cops are not unusual, but adding the creepiness of the paranormal does give the show a special twist. Watching O’Leary and Minogue have zero idea of what’s happening when it’s completely obvious is absolutely hysterical. I was laughing so hard my husband came in from the other room to find out what I was watching. Just because the show isn’t intellectual, doesn’t mean it’s not intelligent as it truly is with lots of clever sight gags and jokes.
Be warned that the premiere has a few gross moments in the show’s opening (think “The Exorcist”), but they’ll pass quickly, and you’ll switch from gagging to laughing in no time.
I was a little leery about watching “Paranormal,” because I am definitely not into the supernatural. But making the creepy funny is definitely something I can get behind.
“Wellington Paranormal” premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11, on The CW.