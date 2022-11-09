Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Despite what I said back in April, I decided last month that I was going to cancel my subscription to HBO Max. My own personal protest of all of the changes to the streamer as a result of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger — namely, the scrapping of the “Batgirl” movie.

In retrospect, spending $90 million on a streaming movie doesn’t make the best business sense, but I was really looking forward to this take featuring J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Michael Keaton back as Batman. And as the carnage continued, with more projects scrapped, I decided that I could give up my “Friends” reruns and save the 15 bucks a month as there was really nothing else to keep me watching. But there are two specials streaming this month that have me sticking around for now.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

