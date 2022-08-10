Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

league

The Rockford Peaches get ready to take the field in the new series, “A League of Their Own,” a reimagining of the 1992 film of the same name. “Own” begins streaming on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 12.  

 Courtesy of Prime Video

The 1992 film “A League of Their Own” is probably best known for the line, “There’s no crying in baseball.” But it should also be remembered for being a charming, heartwarming story of family set against the backdrop of baseball, or more specifically, the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league was formed in 1943 to keep baseball in the spotlight while many of the male professional players were fighting in World War II.

The new Prime Video series, “A League of Their Own,” shares that same backdrop, but that and the name are pretty much all they share as the new “Own” is much more serious, exploring racism, sexuality and gender equality. The emphasis on these issues gives the show a more realistic feel, but it robs “Own” of much of the joy that made the original special.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Recommended for you