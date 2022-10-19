Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

bang2.jpg

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) star in “The Big Bang Theory,” which ran from 2007-2019 on CBS.

 Michael Yarish | Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for someone in your life who happens to be a big fan of “The Big Bang Theory,” there is no better gift than the new book, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series,” the best oral history of a series I have ever read.

Most books that detail the history of popular shows follow the same formula. There’s a recap of how the show came to be with some juicy details of people who were almost cast, followed by some behind-the-scenes highlights from fan favorite episodes — much of it coming from rehashed interviews. Then it all gets tied up in a neat bow with a chapter about the legacy of the show.

