In the late 1980s, I was a big fan of the ABC show, “Head of the Class.” If you don’t remember, the show centered on a group of honors students whose new teacher (Howard Hesseman) encourages them to focus on their lives as much as they do on academics.
Now, HBO Max has revived “Class” for its newest series. This version is very different, but that’s OK since what it does share with the original is a great cast and fun characters that make for an entertaining show.
The teacher in the new “Class” is Alicia (Isabella Gomez), a young newbie who’s just looking to leave work at 3 p.m. and get weekends off, while staying out of the crosshairs of the principal (Christa Miller). As she tells her fellow teacher, Elliot (Jorge Diaz), she has no intention of getting personally involved in her students’ lives. But when one of her debate students is invited to the party of the year, she can’t help but give advice. And soon, she’s trying to convince all of her academic overachieving students to spend less time studying and more time living.
The original “Class” was meant to be a star vehicle for Hesseman and so it focused more on him and his interactions with his students, rarely going outside school walls. While the reboot gives plenty of airtime to Gomez, it’s more about the students, taking us into their homes and their lives as they deal with pressure from their parents, their peers and social media. This version feels very “Saved By the Bell” to me, seemingly more geared toward teens than adults. But since that’s right in my wheelhouse, I enjoyed it, although Gomez’s overeager teacher gets things off to a little bit of an annoying start. But once the students take the spotlight, the show manages to find its groove.
The students are well-defined pretty early, and that makes it much easier for us to quickly root for them. The standout, however, is Diaz, whose Elliott steals the show from his very first scene. The show has solid players behind the scenes too, as Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”) serves as an executive producer. Lawrence wisely brings his wife, Miller, along to add some comedy gravitas.
It’s incredibly frustrating how Hollywood doesn’t seem to have any new ideas. But sometimes an old idea needs revisiting. And with the added pressures to succeed high school students have these days, I think the “Class” concept is more important than ever. I could see a little bit of myself in the original characters, and I’m sure that there will be teens who feel the same way about these characters. And seeing someone like you succeed both academically and personally is always a good thing — even if it has been done before.
“Head of the Class” is currently streaming on HBO Max. You can stream the original on HBO Max as well.