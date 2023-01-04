Whenever a new reboot comes along, I always ask the same question: Did we really need this? With NBC’s reboot of its it 80s hit comedy, “Night Court,” the answer is no…and yes.
In “Court,” Melissa Rauch is Abby Stone, the presiding judge over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby is following in the footsteps of her late father, Harry (the late Harry Anderson), not only as the night court judge, but also with her passion for justice and desire to find the best in people.
Her quest to dig deeper into the defendants’ lives instead of quickly running through the cases drives her clerk, Neil (Kapil Talwalkar), crazy. Her prosecutor, Olivia (India de Beaufort), is only interested in wins as she considers night court as a rung on her career ladder. Trying to maintain order is loveable Gurgs (Lacretta), the court bailiff.
When the public defender unexpectedly quits, Abby decides she needs help from a night court veteran, former Assistant District Attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). Dan must now find a way to stand up for the quirky characters who pass through each night, rather than put them away. And he also helps Abby find her way too.
Rauch is the driving force behind the reboot and you understand why once you see how custom made the role of Abby is for her. Rauch actually appears to be channeling Anderson, making it fully believable that she is Harry’s daughter. But even with her outstanding casting, the show has zero life. There are some slightly humorous moments, but there is nothing that makes you think this show was a good idea.
That is until Larroquette shows up and everything changes. It would take half of this column to list all the shows Larroquette has improved simply by his presence, and this version of “Court” may now be tops on that list. Once Dan settles in with the group, the show becomes surprisingly entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny.
The truth is we didn’t need a new “Court.” But, without even realizing it, we did need Larroquette back in the role he was born to play, winning him four consecutive Emmys in the 80s. And while Dan has, thankfully, evolved from the lothario he once was, Larroquette is still a master at playing him. And it’s always worth tuning in to see a master at work.
“Night Court” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, with back-to-back episodes on NBC.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.