Disney+ has been enjoying tremendous success mining its Marvel and “Star Wars” franchises for ideas to create new series. But the Disney catalog is so much more as evidenced by the latest Disney+ original series, “Monsters At Work.” Pulling characters and themes from the Pixar classic, “Monsters, Inc.,” the streaming service brings us an adorably funny family comedy to join its trendsetting dramas.
When last we left our friends at Monsters, Inc., they had discovered that they could power their city with human children’s laughter much better than with their screams. “Work” picks up the day after the events of the movie when top scarer Sulley (voiced by John Goodman) and his best friend, Mike (Billy Crystal), are put in charge and the scarers adjust to life as jokesters and trying to learn how to be funny. Unfortunately, no one notifies top student scarer Tylor (Ben Feldman) of the changes and when he shows up for his first day of work as a scarer, he finds things are very different that he thought they would be.
Unable to bring the necessary funny, Tylor is reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), a quirky bunch of misfits who help keep the facility in top shape. Val (Mindy Kaling) is an enthusiastic talker who immediately attaches herself to Tylor and names herself his best friend. Fritz (Henry Winkler) is the goofy, well-meaning MIFT supervisor who tries to show Tylor how important MIFT truly is. Duncan (Lucas Neff) is immediately suspicious that Tylor is trying to keep him from becoming the next supervisor when Fritz retires. Though Tylor is unhappy working with MIFT, he tries to hang in there while working to find his way back to the floor to become a jokester.
Showing the Monsters, Inc. universe through a new character’s eyes is a great way to continue the “Monsters” story. Tylor is a character we can relate to and a great straight man for the quirkier characters’ jokes. The concept of seeing these monsters who have only known being scary try to figure out how to be jokesters is a truly funny one. And all the new characters are just as adorable as the ones we loved from the movie.
Kaling is outstanding as the overly excitable Val, and Feldman makes a great leading man. But the show is stolen away from both of them the minute Fritz appears on the screen and opens his mouth to reveal Winkler at his hysterically funny best. Watching the MIFT gang try to prove themselves to Tylor makes you kind of wish he never succeeds as a jokester.
I’m not generally a fan of sequels, but “Work” does nothing to tarnish the charm of the original movie as the Monsters, Inc. universe is certainly big enough to share more entertaining stories like Tylor’s.
“Monsters At Work” premieres Wednesday, July 7, on Disney+.