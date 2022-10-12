With a break in the action of new series premieres, it gives me the opportunity to share a few TV-related thoughts I’ve had running through my head.
First, “Monday Night Football” on ESPN has become relevant again, thanks to the addition of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Because they’re known as big game announcers, they instantly legitimize every game. And their talent and experience make the broadcasts about the game and not the booth. It’s been a long time since you could say that.
Meanwhile, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have proven to be worthy successors to Buck and Aikman on FOX’s NFL games. Olsen is a true find who certainly does not deserve to be cast aside for Tom Brady whenever he finally decides to hang up his helmet for real. However, I’m bothered by FOX’s ads promoting Burkhardt and Olsen since Buck and Aikman never got anything similar. It feels like a bit of a slam of the departed duo.
Buck’s replacement on the Major League Baseball side has not fared quite as well. Joe Davis is a fine play-by-play guy, but he just doesn’t have the big game presence of Buck. In his two showcase opportunities thus far — the MLB All-Star Game and the Field of Dreams Game — he was overshadowed by players wearing mics. And when FOX carried one of the biggest MLB games of the year in the season’s final weekend, the network went with another play-by-play announcer and had Davis do a NFL game. It will be interesting to see how he handles the playoffs and the World Series.
Following up on what I consider one of the biggest TV stories of the year, last week, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell told CNBC that Peacock added more than 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter and the number of active user accounts increased by more than 3 million in the September quarter. Shell credits the growth to Peacock reclaiming day-after-air rights to NBCUniversal shows from Hulu and additional movie offerings. But since “Days of Our Lives” was averaging 1.6 million viewers a day on NBC before it moved exclusively to Peacock, it doesn’t take a math genius to figure out that at least part of the streamer’s new success can be attributed to the addition of the soap. But NBCUniversal’s continued lack of respect for the show and acknowledgement of what it contributes to the company honestly does not bode well for the future of “Days.”
“Showbiz 411” reports that NBC lost around 750,000 viewers in the timeslot vacated by “Days.” But before “Days” fans start celebrating, it’s important to remember the move to Peacock was never about ratings. It was always about saving money. So losing viewers — even an amount that significant — means nothing to NBC.
For the record, I love “Days” on Peacock. Being able to watch the show whenever I want —even 6 a.m. — is great. But I’m still sad about everything that went down, and possibly what is still to happen, to give me that opportunity.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.