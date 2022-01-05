This Sunday, FOX will premiere “Pivoting,” a smart well-written, relatable comedy starring three talented actresses with amazing comedic chemistry. It’s a true must-see.
The show centers on three best friends who find themselves trying to move on after the death of their fourth friend. It’s something we can all relate to right now as we feel like we lost two friends this past week — the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden and the universally adored TV icon Betty White. Madden died three days after the documentary celebrating his legacy first aired on TV. White died 17 days before her 100th birthday and the premiere of the documentary celebrating her legacy.
In “Pivoting,” the trio of friends find themselves making life changes as they worry about how much time they have left. While I don’t recommend making a drastic career change, as one of the women do, I think there are some smaller changes we can all make in our lives following the example set by these two giants.
Madden was an everyman who described football like he was watching the game with you in your living room. White was everyone’s favorite grandmother who could make you feel all warm and fuzzy, but still crack you up with a raunchy joke she told with a twinkle in her eye. Both of them lived their lives their way, never allowing anyone to try to change them. It’s not an easy thing to live life as yourself and not as who you think people want you to be, but these two legends did it, and it’s a big part of why we loved them. And both were known for their kindness, treating everyone as equals whether they were a Hollywood/NFL star or a small-town farmer. Kindness is one of the many things in short supply these days, but it’s the easiest of those things to replenish. These two provided a great model for us to follow.
There’s a beautiful moment at the end of the “All Madden” documentary when Madden realizes just how much he meant to so many people. It’s a perfect illustration of the most important change we can make in our lives as a result of losing these two icons. As the “Pivoting” ladies realize, we are not guaranteed tomorrow, and we need to acknowledge the people who mean the most to us now, while we still have the chance. Madden and White got beautifully produced documentaries, but we don’t need to go out and film a dozen interviews to let someone know how much they’re appreciated. We just need to vocalize it ourselves whenever we can.
“Betty White: A Celebration” will be shown exclusively in theaters on White’s birthday, Monday, Jan. 17. For ticket information, and where you can see it locally, visit fathomevents.com. “All Madden” is streaming on Peacock, ESPN+ and Tubi.
And the outstanding “Pivoting” premieres at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, on FOX, before moving to its regular timeslot at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.