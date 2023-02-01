Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Grace Palmer and Joel McHale star as Animal Control officers in FOX’s new comedy, “Animal Control” premiering at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 on FOX.

I was sure that Joel McHale plus mishaps with out-of-control animals would equal lots of laughs. But as happens most times I try to work math equations, I was wrong. However, that doesn’t mean FOX’s “Animal Control” isn’t worth watching, as what it lacks in laugh-out-loud comedy, it more than makes up for in heart.

McHale stars as Frank, a set-in-his-ways Animal Control officer. Frank thinks of himself as a lone wolf, which is why he’s not thrilled to be paired with Shred (Michael Rowland), a rookie who used to be a professional snowboarder. Frank has a lot he could teach Shred, but he’s too busy trying to plot ways to get rid of Shred as his partner. Frank is also busy manipulating their sweet and awkward boss, Emily (Vella Lovell), into outfitting the office with comforts that would be red flagged in any kind of government audit. Rounding out the unit are family man Amit (Ravi Patel) and free spirit Victoria (Grace Palmer). Amit and Victoria like Shred, so they do what they can to help him with Frank. And they all come together against the unit’s arch nemesis, Templeton (Gerry Dee), who is gunning for Emily’s job.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

