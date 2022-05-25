Last week, the five broadcast networks announced their programming plans for 2022-23 as part of what is known as the Upfronts. This year’s was a little strange as FOX didn’t announce an actual fall schedule, NBC didn’t announce all of its pilot pickups and The CW downsized its programming, making some pretty harsh cancellations, in anticipation of being sold.
But I admit I’m still fascinated and after pouring over all the announced new offerings, I’ve compiled a list of the shows from each network I am most anticipating.
ABC: “Not Dead Yet” (Midseason)
If I’m being honest, I wasn’t really excited about any of ABC’s new shows, but I went with this comedy because I like its star, Gina Rodriguez, and it’s produced by our old friend, McG. Rodriguez stars as an obituary writer who ends up getting life advice from an unlikely source.
FOX: “Accused” (TBA)
This crime anthology drama has a pretty impressive pedigree, coming from executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (“24”) and David Shore (“House”). Each episode tells the story from a defendant’s point-of-view as we learn how they got to court through flashbacks. Michael Chiklis stars in the pilot.
NBC: “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m. Mondays)
I am mostly not happy about this reboot of the classic sci-fi drama, but one thing keeps me from being completely opposed — the possibility of a happy ending for Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula). This new version stars Raymond Lee as the leader of a team who restarts the Quantum Leap project in order to learn more about Dr. Beckett and the mystery surrounding his machine that allowed him to leap into the bodies of others to put right what once went wrong.
CBS: “So Help Me Todd” (10 p.m. Thursdays)
After his run on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” I am a big fan of Skylar Astin, and he appears to be in top form here in this new dramedy following a private investigator (Astin) working for his mother, a successful attorney. Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden provides both humor and gravitas as the mother.
The CW: “Gotham Knights” (Midseason)
My excitement for this DC Comics drama can be summed up in three words: Olivia Rose Keegan. The always mesmerizing Daytime Emmy Award winner was made for this show that tells the story of Bruce Wayne’s adopted son and the children of Batman’s enemies who come together when they are accused of Batman’s murder. Keegan plays Duela Dent, a skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father.
I’ll have much more on the new shows as we get closer to the new fall season in September.