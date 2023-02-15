I pride myself in not getting tongue-tied when I have the opportunity to interview celebrities. But when I thanked Billy Flynn of “Days of Our Lives” for taking the time to talk to me, and he responded by thanking me for wanting to talk to him, I admit it. I was completely speechless. I mean, who wouldn’t want to talk to the best actor in soaps?
Once I got my voice back, Flynn and I had a fascinating conversation in which I learned Flynn is fiercely protective of his character, Chad DiMera, incredibly serious about his craft and more than ready to defend the soap opera genre to all critics.
First up, Flynn debunked the myths about bad acting and writing. “I’ve done scenes where I’m like, OK, we’re in genre and I’m not always excited about it. Sometimes it just is what it is,” Flynn said. “But the writers are writing 10 episodes a week, 260 some stories a year. I can’t even fathom trying to do that. Sometimes you get scenes that are melodramatic. But it’s a soap opera. With movies, they’re developing a script for 10 years and they have rehearsals. They can take an entire day and shoot three lines. We get one take and you go for it. For what we do and how fast we do it, we have the best in the business.”
Another big criticism of soaps is that they’re unrealistic. But Flynn says if you don’t believe what you’re seeing, that’s actually his fault.
“If there’s a scene that comes across a certain way and people have something to say about it, that’s on me,” he said. “My job is to make it believable and make that as good as anything else. If that doesn’t come across that way, that’s on me. That’s my job.”
Flynn really shouldn’t have any concerns about whether he does his job as he’s legitimized a number of unbelievable stories over the years, like the two times Chad was brainwashed by his own family. But never did the show need his abilities more than when Chad went completely against character and slept with his wife’s sister. While watching the scene unfold, I said out loud to the TV, “He’s actually going to make this believable.” And he totally did, pretty much rescuing the entire story.
But it’s not just his dedication to his craft that drives Flynn. He’s also extremely proud to be a part of the legacy of “Days,” and he’s in awe of the dedication and hard work of his talented costars and the entire “Days” team. “What everyone, down to the people who put nails in the walls on the sets, gives to that show,” he said. “More than 50 years of people doing the most out of limited resources is something I’m honored and proud to be a part of.”
“Days of Our Lives” streams new episodes at 6 a.m. weekdays on Peacock.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.