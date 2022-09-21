One of Hollywood’s favorite stories is the underdog “fish out of water”: A person who seems completely out of their element struggles to make it work and be accepted, but in the end, stays true to who they are, ignoring the naysayers to ultimately save the day (think Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde”). It’s a tried-and-true formula that’s been done many times. So, if you’re going to go down that road again, it helps to have a fresh take and/or a dynamic star.
ABC’s “The Rookie” spinoff, “The Rookie: Feds,” doesn’t really give us anything new, but it does have the always outstanding Niecy Nash-Betts in a role she was born to play. And that, combined with a strong supporting cast, helps make “Feds” worth watching, despite its lack of originality.
The fish out of water in “Feds” is Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), a longtime school guidance counselor who made a drastic career change and now finds herself the oldest rookie in the FBI. Returning to Los Angeles, where she helped the FBI apprehend a Russian terrorist, Simone plans to pick up right where she left off and join the new special unit headed by Matthew Garza (Felix Solis). But Garza is under a lot of pressure for his unit to succeed, and he’s concerned that Simone’s methods will be a problem for him. But it’s only a matter of time before Simone is once again helping Garza, as he and his team investigate the murder of a federal engineer.
Garza’s team also includes Simone’s friend and fellow rookie, Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers), a former actor famous for playing a vampire cop; Carter Hope (James Lesure), a by-the-book agent hungry for a promotion; and Laura Stenson (Britt Robertson), a talented profiler looking for a second chance. Unbeknownst to the others, each member of the team comes with enormous personal baggage that threatens the ultimate success of the unit. Simone herself struggles with her relationship with her dad, Cutty (Frankie R. Faison), who is active in the community with his “defund the police” stance.
As I said, there is nothing truly original about “Feds,” but I can tolerate some rehashed stories if a show is entertaining, and “Feds” definitely is. Nash-Betts always delivers, and she does that in spades here, with an assist from the writers who make sure that Simone actually has substance to go with her impeccable taste in clothes and nails. The writers also help the show’s cause by making the other agents on the team three-dimensional, instead of just stumbling blocks for Simone. Their personal issues are good drama that makes them interesting in their own right.
I’m honestly not sure that “The Rookie” warranted a spinoff, but there is no question that Nash-Betts deserves this spotlight, so I’m going to go with it. And I encourage you to go with it, too.
“The Rookie: Feds” premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on ABC.
