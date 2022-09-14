Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

I might actually spend as much time reading about TV as I do watching it. But when a TV legend like Dick Ebersol writes his autobiography, you have no choice but to turn the TV off and do some reading. “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns” does not disappoint as every single page is oozing with fascinating TV history.

For those of you who don’t know the name, Ebersol was a legendary TV executive, with a career that spanned more than four decades. As the longtime president of NBC Sports, he took the network’s sports coverage to new heights with the NBA, the Olympics and “Sunday Night Football.” But he also created “Saturday Night Live” and partnered with Vince McMahon to bring the World Wrestling Federation to broadcast TV for the first time, among many other accomplishments.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

