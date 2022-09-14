I might actually spend as much time reading about TV as I do watching it. But when a TV legend like Dick Ebersol writes his autobiography, you have no choice but to turn the TV off and do some reading. “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns” does not disappoint as every single page is oozing with fascinating TV history.
For those of you who don’t know the name, Ebersol was a legendary TV executive, with a career that spanned more than four decades. As the longtime president of NBC Sports, he took the network’s sports coverage to new heights with the NBA, the Olympics and “Sunday Night Football.” But he also created “Saturday Night Live” and partnered with Vince McMahon to bring the World Wrestling Federation to broadcast TV for the first time, among many other accomplishments.
Ebersol also proves to have had a keen eye, hiring Brandon Tartikoff, arguably the most successful entertainment president in NBC history, and retaining Eddie Murphy on “Saturday Night Live,” rebuilding the struggling show around him. He convinced network executives that Ahmad Rashad was the right person to host “NBA Inside Stuff” and work as an NBA sideline reporter, even though Rashad was a former NFL player. He recognized Bob Costas’ potential outside of sports, creating and producing “Later with Bob Costas.” And I am now forever indebted to Ebersol after learning that he created “Friday Night Videos,” which gave those of us in the cable-free world the opportunity to watch music videos.
Ebersol’s memoir is also pretty inspiring as he shares how he worked his way back to the top after being fired from NBC and how he found a way to move on after the death of his 14-year-old son, Teddy, in a plane crash that left Ebersol himself critically wounded.
If you have any interest at all in what goes on behind the scenes of the TV industry, “From Saturday Night” is an absolute must-read and one I am thrilled to add to my already extensive TV-related library.
“From Saturday Night to Sunday Night” is available now from Simon and Schuster.
I had hoped to share some thoughts this week on NBC’s “Quantum Leap,” a reboot of the classic 1989-1993 series premiering at 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, but NBC did not make the pilot available for review by deadline. But let’s face it. As a big original “Leap” fan, it would have to be really good to convince me it’s not a mistake. I fully support potentially giving Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) the happy ending he deserves, but I am totally against using a reboot to do it.
