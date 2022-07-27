Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

One of my favorite moments of my all-time favorite TV show, “Friends,” comes in the season two episode, “The One With the Prom Video.” Earlier in the episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) had made it clear to Ross (David Schwimmer) that they were never going to be a couple. But then, after watching a home movie, she discovered that Ross was willing to step in as her high school prom date when she thought she was being stood up. Rachel, moved by Ross’ actions, slowly walks across the room to Ross, grabs his face and kisses him. It’s become one of the most iconic moments of the series.

But that classic scene was not what was written on the page. The slow walk across the room was the brainchild of the episode’s director, James Burrows. Having directed more than 1,000 episodes of sitcom television, Burrows has been responsible for creating numerous iconic TV moments. And now we get to relive many of them in his autobiography, “Directed by James Burrows.”

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

