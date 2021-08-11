As my husband, Roger, has discovered in his short time as a “Days of Our Lives” fan, you have to have a pretty healthy suspension of disbelief when watching. And no other current “Days” story has required that more than the story of Paulina Price (Jackée Harry).
Paulina came to Salem to get to know her great niece and nephew and reconnect with her niece, Lani (Sal Stowers). A successful real estate developer, Paulina persuaded Salem’s mayor (and Lani’s dad), Abe (James Reynolds), to convince city council to rezone the historic town square so she could construct an indoor market filled with local, minority-owned businesses. But when demolition crews showed up, Paulina’s true plan emerged. She planned to demolish the square and build a large box store she affectionately named Pricetown. After falling for Abe and seeing the pain her plans caused her family, Paulina ditched Pricetown and agreed to build the market she had originally pitched. She is currently going above and beyond to make amends with Abe and Lani.
The idea of a mayor having no idea the center of his city is about to be leveled is completely ridiculous, which made the story difficult to swallow at times. But as I explained to Roger every time he complained, I was willing to go along with it because it gave 40-year veteran Reynolds a front burner storyline. And even though Abe often came off as a tad incompetent, Reynolds made the most of his opportunities with outstanding scenes. Plus, for the first time in a long time he was given a true leading lady in Harry, who has been a shot of adrenaline to the show from the first time she appeared. But the show is not done yet as it’s about to take Paulina’s story into overdrive with the arrival of a sitcom legend.
Marla Gibbs (“The Jeffersons”) is joining the show as Paulina’s mother in a move that will reunite Gibbs with her “227” co-star Harry. If you ever watched “227,” you know that Harry and Gibbs were excellent on-screen sparring partners and I expect the same here as we learn more about who Paulina really is. The day before the casting became public, Roger and I were actually saying that the show should cast Gibbs, so I was giddy to hear that it was happening. Gibbs is scheduled to debut Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Harry and Reynolds will also be a part of the recently announced Peacock drama, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” The five-episode series will feature current and former stars in a storyline about a hunt for stolen gems across the globe. Headlining the series will be Lisa Rinna, who returns as ISA agent Billie Reed. The show is great news for fans because it shows that NBC is looking for ways to promote and expand the brand. A premiere date has not been announced.
“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC with episodes streaming later the same day on Peacock. “227” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.