Kiriakis

After more than eight years on “Days of Our Lives” playing serial-killer-turned-leading-man Ben Weston, Robert Scott Wilson has started airing in a new role as Alexander Kiriakis. “Days of Our Lives” airs at 1 p.m. weekdays.

 Chris Haston | NBC

In June, three-time Daytime Emmy winner Peter Bergman signed a new five-year deal to continue playing Jack Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” The loyalty shown by CBS, the show and Bergman to ink the new contract is a big deal in an industry known for shuffling actors on a regular basis. Just ask fans of “Days of Our Lives.”

In two months, “Days” said goodbye to five main characters — Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller), Eli and Lani Grant (Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers) and supercouple Ben and Ciara Weston (Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal). But just last week, Wilson returned in a new role, playing Alexander Kiriakis. The moves have left fans a little confused as to what head writer Ron Carlivati and the show are doing.

