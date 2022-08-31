The column you’re reading right now is my fourth draft — and there were dozens of other thoughts that I didn’t take the time to write down. There’s just so much to say about the historic move of “Days of Our Lives” from NBC to streaming on Peacock and not enough space to say it.
But honestly, it all boils down to one word — survival. Peacock is the show’s best chance to survive. Whether or not that chance will be a fair one is where my struggle for words truly lies.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, “Days” will only be available to paid subscribers of Peacock Premium. “Days” will be replaced on NBC by “NBC News Daily,” a live, in-house produced news program, which will allow the network to make more of a profit from the hour than it did with “Days.”
Having to pay for something that has been free for 57 years is a pretty tough pill to swallow. And there will be people who can’t afford the subscription and/or tech to make the move. That’s why it was such welcome news last week that during September, Peacock will offer new subscriptions at the discounted price of $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. However, even though “Days” fans stand to benefit the most from the price reduction and Peacock desperately needs the added subscribers the show’s fans could provide, “Days” was not mentioned anywhere in the price cut announcement — not even in the list of original shows available on Peacock. When I asked the folks at Peacock about the omission and for clarification of the streamer’s plans for promoting “Days,” I got no response. Just when I was starting to feel better about the move, it was a total kick to the stomach.
Soap operas are more than just entertainment. They also serve as a connection to people. How many of you reading this are now thinking about a loved one who watched “Days”? My grandmother got me and my mother hooked on “Days” more than 38 years ago. Unfortunately, they are no longer with me, but many of the characters we watched together still are. Watching the show makes me feel connected to them, and I’m not quite ready to give up that feeling. I know I’m not alone.
The thing about survival is that you have to fight for it. And so I encourage “Days” fans to fight for the survival of the show they love. With streamers, every viewing is counted, so be counted. Subscribe to Peacock and keep watching. If you have a loved one who’s a fan but can’t afford it, or doesn’t have the tech savvy, find a way to help them.
The current “Days” contract has only one more season, and I honestly don’t know if a ton of fans subscribing to Peacock will give the show any more — but I do know it’s the only way to make it happen. And if the fate of “Days” is truly already decided, we can at least be there until the very end. You can subscribe to Peacock at PeacockTV.com.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.