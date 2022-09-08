Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

monarch
Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins are Dottie and Albie Roman, the heads of the first family of country music, in the new drama, “Monarch,” premiering at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on FOX. 

 Courtesy of FOX

FOX’s new country music drama, “Monarch,” was all set to make a big splash with a premiere in January after the NFC Championship game. But COVID affected the show’s production schedule and so FOX decided to hold it until fall to ensure it was ready, making it the headliner of its 2022-2023 schedule.

It appears to have been a smart move as “Monarch” looks to be worth the wait with plenty of soapy drama and a fun country soundtrack.

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media.

