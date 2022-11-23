Shortly after submitting last week’s column eulogizing the great Kevin Conroy, word came of the death of the great John Aniston. While writing two tribute columns in a row would never be my preference, there is no way I could let Aniston’s passing go by without at least a few words.
Since this is the week we give thanks, instead of mourning Aniston’s loss, I’m choosing to be thankful for the more than 37 years we had with him as Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”
I will admit that I didn’t like Aniston and Victor right away. After all, Victor was basically the replacement for my favorite “Days” character, Stefano DiMera. And while Stefano’s villainy had a dramatic flair, Victor was just down right dirty, involved in drugs, weapons and all sorts of nefarious deeds while terrorizing supercouples Shane and Kimberly and Bo and Hope. But little by little, the dashing Greek tycoon started to grow on me. Then the show made the game-changing choice to make Victor Bo’s father — a genius move that opened the door to tremendous story and gave Victor the important Salem connections that he needed. I fell in love and never looked back.
I am also incredibly thankful that Ron Carlivati and his “Days” writing team found ways to continue to involve Victor in story, even as Aniston’s health and mobility declined. In recent years, Victor became the loveable curmudgeon, quick with a snarky putdown. But he still wielded considerable power and when he summoned someone to the Kiriakis living room, they didn’t dare say no. I cherished every one of Aniston’s recent appearances because I never knew when it would be his last. It’s clear that the show felt the same way, giving Victor special moments whenever possible. Aniston appeared on the show the day he died, with Victor and his wife, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), sweetly reminiscing on their wedding anniversary.
Finally, I’m grateful that while we’ve said goodbye to Aniston, we still have Victor for just a little bit longer. Aniston’s final episode will stream Monday, Dec. 26, as Victor brings the snark to the Kiriakis family Christmas. While it’s a day I’ve been anticipating ever since Aniston did not make any type of appearance to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Daytime Emmys in June, I’m still not prepared. I know I will cry, but I’ll also laugh, probably all at the same time. My cat, Kiriakis, will look on wondering what is wrong with me, and I’ll do my best to explain to her about the special person who helped inspire her name and how thankful I am for the 37 years I got to spend with him on my TV.
“Days of Our Lives” streams each weekday on Peacock.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.