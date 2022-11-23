Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Obit John Aniston
Buy Now

Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2012. John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

 Chris Prizello | The Associated Press

Shortly after submitting last week’s column eulogizing the great Kevin Conroy, word came of the death of the great John Aniston. While writing two tribute columns in a row would never be my preference, there is no way I could let Aniston’s passing go by without at least a few words.

Since this is the week we give thanks, instead of mourning Aniston’s loss, I’m choosing to be thankful for the more than 37 years we had with him as Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”

Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.

Recommended for you