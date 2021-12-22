For the first time in my life, I’m a cat owner. For anyone who knows me, it’s pretty hilarious because I have never been an animal person. But when this adorable kitten just showed up one rainy night, it changed everything.
Maybe that’s part of the reason I gave another look to “Call Me Kat,” the Mayim Bialik sitcom in which she plays the owner of a cat café. You may recall I was pretty hard on “Kat” when I reviewed it before its premiere. But what really drew me back was an announcement by FOX that the cast of “Blossom” would be reuniting on the show in its second season premiere. I was a pretty big fan of the NBC sitcom that made Bialik a star, so I took the bait.
Turns out my initial impression of “Kat” is still correct as bait is all the reunion turns out to be. Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oy and Michael Stoyanov play themselves, the stars of Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) favorite TV show growing up. That means some inside jokes about “the girl in the flowered hat” and what happened to her, but like so much of “Kat,” the jokes just aren’t that funny. The few scenes with the trio are totally awkward, and they almost act like they were forced to be there. And any show that stages a “Blossom” reunion without Joey Lawrence uttering his trademark “Whoa” is clearly not very well written.
To be fair, “Kat” has shown a great deal of improvement since its premiere. This particular episode featured a lot less of Kat’s annoying conversations with the camera, and Kat’s struggle to choose between two men was well developed. But though my new appreciation for cats made the B story involving a runaway cat more enjoyable, it didn’t make it any better written. And honestly, chasing a cat onto a ledge is way too weak of a story for a primetime sitcom in 2022.
I was actually surprised that FOX renewed “Kat” for a second season, but doing so does allow Ken Jennings to host more episodes of “Jeopardy.” So, I’ll give the network a pass for putting this show back on the air.
The second season of “Call Me Kat” premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, immediately following NFL football on FOX.
Speaking of FOX NFL football, I’m not sure FOX Sports has ever hyped anything as much as their documentary on the career of Hall of Fame NFL coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden.
But I would say that the hype has worked, as I am looking forward to taking time out of my Christmas celebrations to watch it.
“All Madden” premieres at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, on FOX.
I wish all of you a merry and safe Christmas filled with fun and TV worth watching.