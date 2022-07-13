Lifetime and Hallmark have built their networks on original romantic comedy movies. So it’s completely logical that Amazon Freevee would mine that genre for its first original movie.
Both Lifetime and Hallmark know we enjoy the movies not for their substance, but because no matter the plot shortcomings, the rom-coms always manage to hit the right notes at all the important moments — the meet cute, the moment of connection, the turning point and the happy ending. That’s why they’re all so similar in plot. But “Accidentally” clearly didn’t get the sheet music as it can’t overcome how badly it goes off-key in those four vital measures, despite the valiant attempts by its appealing stars to keep the movie in tune.
Alexa and Jason (Brenda Strong and Aaron O’Connell) are rival coworkers at a top ad agency. When their boss (Denise Richards) pits them against each other to snag a new client, the two find themselves competing for an important promotion. Things are also rocky for both of them on the personal front as they find themselves dumped on the same day. Things take a turn when Alexa accidentally texts Jason and bares her soul to him, thinking he’s her best friend. The two begin a text-only relationship, becoming each other’s confidants, while keeping their true identities secret. Meanwhile, Alexa and Jason continue their competition at work, oblivious to the truth.
There’s no question the premise of the movie is a flimsy retread of previous material, but a lot can be forgiven with a great emotional climax and a romantic happy ending. But “Accidentally” fails to deliver either, even though both are so obvious they really could have written themselves. It doesn’t help that the writers resolve the main conflict with a badly directed cop-out that completely steps on what should be the movie’s biggest moment.
Song and O’Connell were made for this genre, but they’re not given enough material to really let them shine or make their love story convincing. So when — spoiler alert — the four-letter words start flying around, you may find yourself laughing instead of crying or cheering.
I fully appreciate everything Amazon is doing with Freevee, as it’s nice to have free streaming original content. I just hope they dig a little deeper for their next original movie — or at least take the time to follow the template already laid out for them.
“Love Accidentally” premieres Friday, July 15, on Amazon Freevee. Be warned that because of the main character’s name, the movie will set off any Alexa-connected devices near your TV multiple times.