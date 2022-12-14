It could have very easily been the early end of one of TV’s most iconic comedies.
In 1987, Shelley Long left “Cheers” after not renewing her contract to concentrate on her burgeoning film career. After languishing at the bottom of the ratings heap during its early seasons, “Cheers” had become a bona fide hit, in large part to the will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic of Long’s Diane and Ted Danson’s Sam. Viewers and critics alike wondered how the show could continue without the story on which everything else revolved.
But not only did “Cheers” continue after Long’s departure, it thrived, becoming a bigger hit that ever before. More than that, it became better and funnier than ever before, thanks to one of the most successful cast additions in TV history — Kirstie Alley.
The key was when the show’s creators and writers realized that Alley’s character, ambitious corporate ladder climber Rebecca Howe, needed to seem highly put together, but in reality, be incredibly insecure and unsettled. Those traits endeared Rebecca to audiences and allowed Alley to show her comedy chops, endearing her to audiences as well. There may be no better example of her acting talent than the season nine episode, “Days of Wine and Neuroses,” which helped Alley win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. In the episode, Rebecca’s dream seemingly comes true when her longtime boyfriend, Robin Colcord (Roger Rees), proposes to her in anticipation of his release from prison. But as the episode moves on, it becomes clear that her feelings about Robin have changed, culminating in her drunkenly propositioning Sam with a manic rendition of Bob Seger’s “We’ve Got Tonight.” Alley goes from joy to confusion, to drunkenness to complete calm and back effortlessly and hilariously. Alley herself considered it her favorite episode.
Alley died Dec. 5 at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. I saw and heard many people talk about how Alley had big shoes to fill in replacing Long. While the pressure on Alley to succeed was enormous, I would argue that the change worked so well because Alley never filled Long’s shoes. She brought her own shoes. And Alley didn’t replace Long, she was an addition that enhanced what was already there, allowing the supporting cast to shine in a way that Long’s presence never allowed. While Sam and Diane are considered one of TV’s most iconic couples, I believe that “Cheers” would not hold its place in the pantheon of TV comedies without Alley. That moment when we first met Rebecca in 1987 changed TV history forever. I’m just sorry it took Alley’s death to finally acknowledge that.
You can stream all eleven seasons of “Cheers” on Peacock, Hulu and Paramount+.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.