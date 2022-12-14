Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs, center, poses, March 2, 1988, with the cast of “Cheers” during rehearsal for an episode in which he appears.

 Ira Mark Gostin | AP file photo

It could have very easily been the early end of one of TV’s most iconic comedies.

In 1987, Shelley Long left “Cheers” after not renewing her contract to concentrate on her burgeoning film career. After languishing at the bottom of the ratings heap during its early seasons, “Cheers” had become a bona fide hit, in large part to the will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic of Long’s Diane and Ted Danson’s Sam. Viewers and critics alike wondered how the show could continue without the story on which everything else revolved.

