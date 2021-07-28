One of my husband’s favorite things to watch on TV is “Noir Alley” on Turner Classic Movies. It’s the network’s showcase of noir films, stylish Hollywood dramas — mostly crime dramas — that often emphasized cynical attitudes and motivations.
I don’t always watch the films with him, but the ones I have watched have opened my eyes to good films I would have never known otherwise featuring femme fatales taking mysterious leading men down the wrong path. I’ve enjoyed performances from some of the genre’s greatest stars, including Robert Mitchum and Barbara Stanwyck. But my favorite part each week, even when I don’t watch the movie, is hearing the introduction and wrap-up of the film from “Alley” host Eddie Muller. Muller is the founder and president of the nonprofit Film Noir Foundation, which has been responsible for restoring and preserving more than 30 lost noir classics. Known as the “Czar of Noir,” Muller offers a ton of interesting facts about the films he personally chooses to share on TCM.
And now, Muller shares a plethora of facts about the entire genre in his new book, “Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir.” The book is a revised and expanded edition of his 1998 book that led to the formation of his foundation and, eventually, “Alley.” Doing a new version allows Muller to expand on noir history by including what he’s unearthed through his foundation and to add an emphasis on the contributions of female artists.
Muller paints a beautiful picture in the book, characterizing the noir genre as a city, Dark City, and treating the common traits of the films as areas within that city: Vixenville, Blind Alley, The Precinct, The Big House, Losers’ Lane and others. Each chapter details examples of films and actors that epitomize each of these parts of Dark City. Plus, we get spotlights on the giants of noir, including Mitchum, Stanwyck, Joan Crawford and the actress/producer Muller calls “the most talented woman in Hollywood,” Ida Lupino.
Of course, a book like this is filled with photos of movies, movie posters and publicity stills. To compliment them, Muller spins tales as only he can, sharing behind-the-scenes stories of harsh studio bosses, contractual marriages and Hollywood rivalries. These films are truly beautiful, and Muller creates the most beautiful imagery with his words to honor and memorialize them.
If you’re a fan of film noir or a true Hollywood film buff, this book is an absolute must-have. But if you’re not familiar with noir, I highly recommend checking out “Alley.” You might find yourself traveling through a Hollywood you never knew existed. You most certainly could never find a better tour guide.
“Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir” is available now wherever books are sold. “Noir Alley” airs at midnight Saturdays with an encore airing at 10 a.m. Sundays.