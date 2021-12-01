A show set in a tough, underfunded public school is not a new idea, but turning that idea into a 30-minute sitcom is definitely a different spin. But different doesn’t always mean good, as evidenced by ABC’s newest comedy, “Abbott Elementary.”
“Abbott” uses a documentary style format, a la “The Office,” to follow a group of teachers at a West Philadelphia elementary school. Ava (Janelle Jones), the principal, has brought in a camera crew to document the good work she is doing, despite the objections of her teachers. And there’s very little good work to document — at least done by Ava — as she’s much more concerned about herself than her students. But Ava’s behavior doesn’t deter optimistic teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson), who struggles to do what’s best for her students despite the funding challenges. Her teaching idol, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), has the perfect class and seems to operate on a whole different level above the fray. Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) tells it like it is. and new teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams) is just trying to find his footing.
In the premiere, Janine works to get a new rug for her classroom, despite Barbara and Melissa telling her that her efforts are futile. Meanwhile, Ava is forced to take action when a lack of classroom aides drives a teacher over the edge.
There are things to like about “Abbott,” especially Brunson, whose sunny portrayal makes it easy to root for Janine. Ralph is as smooth as ever, and I’ve always been a big fan of Walter. And there are a few humorous moments among the teachers and their situations. But overall, the show is just not that funny. After all, it’s hard to find humor in a school system that doesn’t see fit to do what’s best for its students. Making that even worse is the character of Ava, who is such an obnoxious, horrible person, it overwhelms the entire show. As the main obstacle to the teachers, we’re supposed to dislike her, but some of the stumbling blocks she puts out are so over-the-top despicable, the show becomes painful to watch.
It’s possible that “Abbott” improves with future episodes, but I couldn’t make it past that first one to find out, and so the show earns a failing grade from me.
“Abbott Elementary” premieres with a special preview at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. It premieres in its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.