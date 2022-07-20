If you’ve been reading this column for a few years, you know that I’m a big fan of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” But the show is very different in its third season as dynamics have completely changed. Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.
Season three of “Musical” shifts from East High to Camp Shallow Lake, the summer theater camp E.J. and Nini (Matt Cornett and Olivia Rodrigo) discussed attending in season one. E.J. wants to show his friends — and especially his girlfriend, Gina (Sofia Wylie) — the place that’s given him so many great memories. The gang goes along with it because they want to meet the secret celebrity that will be there.
While E.J. is excited to reunite with all of his camp friends and relive camp traditions, his fellow Wildcats have a little trouble adjusting. But it’s not long before the gang is deep in the throes of auditioning for “Frozen.” With Nini on a trip with her moms, Gina takes center stage, vying for the lead role. And E.J. finds himself in an awkward situation when he’s forced to take on a role he never intended to fill.
With Rodrigo dropping to recurring this season, some new characters have joined the gang to help fill the void. But at least in the first two episodes, the new characters don’t quite measure up, with the exception of Dewey, the camp director, played by Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”). But what really gets season three off to a shaky start is the resolution of the cliffhangers from season two. There were some pretty big questions that were asked, and we don’t quite get all the answers. That’s in part because some characters have to be sacrificed in order to make the camp setting possible.
If I’m being honest, season two got off to a shaky start, and it rallied quite nicely, so I’m confident everyone will get their head in the game and turn it around here. In fact, I’m pretty sure you can bet on it.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres Wednesday, July 27, on Disney+.
Before I close, I have to take just a few words to thank head writer Ron Carlivati and the entire team at “Days of Our Lives” for their beautiful gift to fans, season two of “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” If you watched “Days” during its Bo and Hope heyday in the 1980s, you must watch “Salem.” I laughed, I gasped, and I flat-out bawled. The story beautifully hearkened back to the one that hooked me on “Days” nearly 40 years ago, so it was a true treat. With the positive reviews “Beyond” has received, I have to believe there will be another edition. I’ll look forward to it, but I have no idea how it will top this one.
“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is streaming now on Peacock.
Angela Henderson-Bentley writes about television for HD Media. Contact her at ahenderson-bentley@hotmail.com.