NFL quarterback Drew Brees came under fire for his recent comments. He has been demonized as hateful and called a bad person.
Far left activitists and the media has painted him as a religious extremist. Others have called him names like "homophobe" and attacked his character.
What in the world did he say? Why has he received so much negative attention lately?
Ironically, he did not say one unkind word about anyone. He posted a video about the Bring Your Bible to School Day scheduled for Oct. 3. Drew Brees encouraged students to be courageous and live out their faith. Although some people cringe at this positive message, this great role model ought to be applauded.
The failed quarterback sack may have backfired as his message has gained national attention. God's word is still the answer for all the problems in the world.
Sometimes the Bible does bring controversy, but not for the reasons people say. It is not anti-people but anti-sin. The scriptures do not contain hate speech but is a love letter from God to his people. Each page is dedicated to the reconciliation of a loving God to his lost creation. Scripture brings out the best in people as it teaches us love and encourages responsibility, character and faith in Christ. It only becomes contentious when people misuse verses.
Jesus haters are everywhere and will have a strong reaction wherever the Bible is used. They can't stand the thought of public prayer, scripture references or faith lived out in the open. These people are the epitome of the word hypocrites and need to follow their own claims. It is time they learn tolerance, acceptance of others and respect for different points of view.
Our country needs to return to a reverence for God's word. If we didn't fight so hard to ban the Bible, maybe our world wouldn't be such a mess. Children need to hear "Do unto others" and "Love your neighbor as yourself." If society embraced these principles, we wouldn't see as much crime, mass shootings, and other prevalent issues of our day.
As the Bible has been removed from parts of society, we have had tragic consequences. No wonder Jesus said in John 10:10: "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly."
Let us receive that abundant life that comes through faith in Jesus and in his precious word. Be courageous, carry God's word, do not be afraid to live out your faith!
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com.