VAN — Van senior Emma Wilcox scored her 1,000th career point during her 27-point performance at Independence on Feb. 15.
“From my first day three years ago when she was a sophomore, she’s gotten better each year, put in the work each year, listened and developed,” said Van’s coach Sam Terry.
“That’s all, as a coach, that you can ask for between the players — is that they put in the work and effort, and there’s no complaints about that from me. I’m proud of her and what she’s been able to achieve,” concluded Terry.
Wilcox was Van’s leading scorer this season as she averaged 25.6 ppg and scored 512 total points this season.
She was also a strong rebounder, as she averaged 8.3 boards per game. Wilcox spoke on her career as a Lady Bulldog.
“I can see what a team really is about,” she said.
“They come out and come every day to practice. No matter if you’re down by 30 or 40, they’re still putting in the effort so that they can lift up one player and I appreciate that.”
Wilcox also shared what was going through her mind after reaching the milestone.
“I was like, did I really just do that,” she said.
“I knew I was close, but I didn’t realize at that point that I just needed that one shot. When I did it, time just stopped for a second it felt like. It was very emotional, because that was my goal and I hit it. I worked hard and I usually underestimate myself and second guess myself, but I proved myself wrong and hopefully I proved others wrong too,” concluded Wilcox.
Wilcox ends her career at Van with 1,086 total points.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.