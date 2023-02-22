Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

wilcox 1000.JPG
Buy Now

Van’s Emma Wilcox earned her 1,000th career point during an away game with Independence on Feb. 15.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

VAN — Van senior Emma Wilcox scored her 1,000th career point during her 27-point performance at Independence on Feb. 15.

“From my first day three years ago when she was a sophomore, she’s gotten better each year, put in the work each year, listened and developed,” said Van’s coach Sam Terry.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Recommended for you