Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

2020 0610 election 22.jpg

Chief Deputy Clerk Teresa Powell passes out election results as precincts begin to report during West Virginia’s primary election on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

Here are the names of candidates leading in vote totals as of Wednesday. Canvassing will begin Monday, June 15.

U.S. President

Joe Biden (D) — 117,795

Donald J. Trump (R) — 194,975

U.S. Senator

Paula Jean Swearengin (D) — 68,888

Shelley Moore Capito (R) — 170,436

U.S. House 1

Natalie Cline (D) — 45,017

David McKinley (R) — 64,789

U.S. House 2

Cathy Kunkel (D) — 50,414

Alex Mooney (R) — 49,198

U.S. House 3

Lacy Watson (D) — 16,308

Carol Miller (R) — 39,110

West Virginia Governor

Ben Salango (D) — 72,364

Jim Justice (R) — 131,131

West Virginia Attorney General

Isaac Sponaugle (D) — 84,112

Patrick Morrisey (R) — 172,477

West Virginia Agriculture Comm

Bob Beach (D) — 81,074

Kent Leonhardt (R) — 113,586

West Virginia Auditor

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D) — 156,089

John McCuskey (R) — 169,577

West Virginia Secretary of State

Natalie Tennant (D) — 175,600

Mac Warner (R) — 176,915

West Virginia Treasurer

John Perdue (D) — 170,519

Riley Moore (R) — 166,997

WV Supreme Court Division 1

Tim Armstead — 151,755

WV Supreme Court Division 2

William R. “Bill” Wooton — 115,668

WV Supreme Court Division 3

John A. Hutchison — 137,681

West Virginia State Senate 5

Robert Plymale (D) — 11,847

Charles R. “Chad” Shaffer (R) — 5,425

West Virginia House of Delegates 16 (3)

Sean Hornbuckle (D) — 4,301

Anna Lewis (D) — 2,371

Dakota Nelson (D) — 2,355

Daniel Linville (R) — 2,621

John Mandt Jr. (R) — 2,377

Mark Bates (R) — 2,140

West Virginia House of Delegates 17 (2)

Chad Lovejoy (D) — 3,167

Jeannette M. Rowsey (D) — 2,815

Matthew Rohrbach (R) — 3,048

West Virginia State House 18

Paul David Ross (D) — 1,392

Evan Worrell (R) — 1,691

West Virginia State House 19 (2)

Ric Griffith (D) — 2,125

David Thompson (D) — 1,237

Derrick Evans (R) — 2,160

Jason Stephens (R) — 1,073

Cabell County Board of Education (2)

Skip Parsons — 5,797

Alyssa Bond — 4,088

Cabell County Commission

Billy Wayne Bailey (D) — 6,550

Nancy Cartmill (R) — 6,397

Cabell County Magistrate

DIVISION 1: Chris Sperry — 14,429

DIVISION 2: Mike Woelfel — 15,027

DIVISION 3: Danne Vance — 14,058

DIVISION 4: Kim Wolfe — 7,960

DIVISION 5: Dan Ferguson — 13,921

DIVISION 6: Michael “Mike” McCarthy — 8,660

DIVISION 7: Dan Goheen — 14,079

Huntington Mayor

Steve Williams (D) — 3,964

Scott Caserta (R) — 1,135

Huntington City Council

District 1

Joyce Clark (D) — 289

Tyler Bowen (R) — 304

District 2

Stephanie Heck (D) — 102

Todd Sweeney (R) — 107

District 3

Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh (D) — 63

None filed (R)

District 4

Jennifer Wheeler (D) — 714

Jeff Ward (R) — 343

District 5

Teresa Johnson (D) — 421

None filed (R)

District 6

Holly Smith Mount (D) — 510

William A. Dawson Jr. (R) — 242

District 7

Mike Shockley (D) — 336

Luke Brunfield (R) — 211

District 8

Pat Jones (D) — 202

Linda Blough (R) — 123

District 9

Ally Layman (D) — 215

Dale Anderson (R) — 192

At-Large (2)

DuRon Jackson (D) — 1,822

Bob Bailey (D) — 1,445

David Harrington (R) — 1,636

Joshua M. Garnes (R) — 1,424