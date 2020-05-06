LOGAN — The West Virginia Community and Technical College Council on Monday approved the next president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Dr. Pamela Adlerman of Chapmanville is scheduled to take her new position on May 11.
Alderman has been serving as the dean of the Bert Bradford School of Health Sciences and chair of the Capito Department of Nursing at the University of Charleston. She is also an alumna of SWVCTC.
Prior to her employment there, Alderman worked 28 years at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, serving in various administrative and professorial capacities. Alderman was appointed by the chancellor of the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia to facilitate the development and implementation of a common, concept-based nursing curriculum in five community colleges in West Virginia.
A 1977 graduate of Southern West Virginia Community College, Alderman received an associate of science in nursing and an associate of arts in general studies degree. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1987 and 1990 obtaining a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing. In 2012, she received her doctor of education with a major in leadership studies and an area of emphasis in Appalachian studies from Marshall University.