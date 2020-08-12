CHARLESTON — The deaths of eight nursing home residents in Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia over the past few weeks due to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Their ages ranged from 76 to 91. The deaths had not been reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, according to the news release. Eleven individuals have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 322,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 total cases and 139 deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).