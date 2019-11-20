PINEVILLE — Law and Order in Wyoming County and a little shaking going on:
A county man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and sexual abuse, in a case involving a young boy.
The incidents allegedly took place over six years ago.
Court documents indicate that the victim identified to investigators 62-year-old Tandy Shores Jr. as the man who sexually assaulted him multiple times. West Virginia State police were told the abuse took place between July 11, 2013, and Aug. 22, 2013.
Shores has denied the allegations. He did, however, state that he “may have accidentally sexually abused (the victim) when he was dizzy.”
Shores is now facing 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or a person of trust as well as other charges. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Shaking blamed on blast
According to several reports, the Wyoming County earthquake of 2019 wasn’t really an earthquake after all.
On Friday evening, at about 5:20 p.m. what was thought to be a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded 5.6 miles northwest of Oceana.
However, an earthquake was ruled out later Friday evening by the United States Geological Survey.
The agency’s seismologists said the likely culprit was an underground explosion.
The seismologists said it happened in a mining area with quarries and was very shallow and more in line with the characteristics of an explosion rather than an earthquake.
A 2.8 reading is considered weak with little to very minimal at most damage being done.
No known injuries and no damages were reported due to the explosion.
Shop with a Cop needs donations
Finally, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for donations for the annual Shop With a Cop event.
According to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison, the county’s 11 middle and elementary schools have submitted three names and 33 kids will Shop With A Cop at Wal-Mart in Beckley on Dec. 7.
Donations can be dropped off at First Community Bank or the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. Checks should be made payable to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Shop With A Cop. Donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 529, Pineville, WV 24874.