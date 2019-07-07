To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to klovern@HDMediaLLC.com.
JULY 8
Rabies Clinics, Monday, July 8, 9-11 a.m. at Tug Valley High School; 1-3 p.m. at Mingo Central High School; and 4-6 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School Cost, $10 cash only. Other vaccines available. Hosted by Central Appalachian Veterinary Clinic.
JULY 9
Board of Education for the County of Mingo, 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson, will conduct a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Lewis & Clark Circus, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at 99 Parkway Drive, Williamson. Tickets, $12 adult and $5 child at lewis-clarkcircus.com. Tickets cost more at the door.
JULY 11-28
“Deadly Divide - The Hatfield McCoy Story," 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 11-28, at Chief Logan State Park. Presented by the Aracoma Story.
JULY 11-12
The annual Chattaroy Jr. High Reunion, July 11-12 at Chattaroy Church of God Picnic shelter and minature golf course. 6 - 10 p.m. each night.
JULY 13
Music at the Market: Bobby Porter & Friends, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Williamson Farmers Market.
Yoga in the Park, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Ramella Park. Donation-based, beginner yoga class taught by Brenda Jean Helms. Location is across from Williamson Towers, 730 Fourth Ave., Williamson.
UMWA Local 1440, Union Meeting, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the union hall.
Teacher Appreciation Event, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Walmart South Williamson, Ky. Cake, ice cream, cold drinks, photobooths and more. The first 300 teachers at every store will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more. Bring your teacher ID or email address.
JULY 14-19
Vacation Bible School at Belfry United Methodist Church, beside Rogers Funeral Home in Belfry, Ky. Registration will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Classes run 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. For pre-school through teens. Theme, Mars and Beyond. Prizes, free T-shirts, fun activities with science lab, interactive Bible Stories, crafts, music and refreshments. Call Brenda Phillips at 606-353-9812 for more information.
JULY 15-19
Vacation Bible School at Regional Church of God, Delbarton. 9-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 15-19. Theme, Roar! For ages nursery through young adult.
JULY 16
Volunteer Recruitment Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Chief's Roadhouse, 105 Nick Savas Drive, Logan. Hosted by Guyan Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.
JULY 18
JULY 19
Sons of FM at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, Pikeville, Ky.
JULY 20
Miner Mountain 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday July 20, at Mingo Central High School's Harless Stadium. Pre-registration is $20.
S-Con, Southern's Gaming and Pop Culture Convention, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Vendors pay $25 per space. Proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides scholarships to Southern students. Free for spectators. Contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429.
JULY 21
Ball/Peeco/May Family Reunion, July 21 at Old Runyon Grade School in Pinsonfork, Ky. Cover dish dinner starts at 1 p.m. Any questions call Lois Ball at 606-353-4619.
JULY 22-26
Faith Race VBS 2019, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 22-28, at Truth Tabernacle Apostolic Church, Williamson.
JULY 23
Mingo County Food Certification Class, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, Williamson. Hosted by the Mingo County Health Department. For those who pass the class, Food Cards ($15 county or $25 state) can be received immediately. Cash and personal checks will be accepted. RSVP to 304-235-3570.
Tuesday Night Chill: Jazz Night at Starters, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Featuring the Jazzalachians.
JULY 23-25
Vacation Bible School at Gilbert Church. 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 23-25. Theme, World Changers.
JULY 25
Patient Appreciation Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Annual wellness visits available with no appointment necessary if you have not had a wellness exam in the last year. No out of pocket costs to patients. Vendor/information booths including stroke screenings, chronic care management, diabetes education, grip strength, home services and more.
JULY 26
Annual Kickin' Butt for Crohn's 5K Run/1 Mile Walk, 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Williamson Field House. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/329571337991993/.
3rd annual Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center. Free haircuts, school supplies, health screenings, food, swimming, games, displays and more.
THROUGH JULY 31
Williamson Public Library Summer Reading Program. Theme: A Universe of Stories. Individuals can sign up at anytime during the library hours.
JULY 31-AUG. 1
Nutrition Cooking Camp, July 30-31 and Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. A series of nutrition workshops for kids, ages 9-12 will be held at the Blackberry Community Center, 5010 St Hwy 1056, Ransom, KY. Cost is $10 for complete series. (Scholarships available.) Pre-registration is required. Class size is limited. Call 800-233-1390 or 606-432-2534.
AUG. 2
Coal Run Night Market, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Coal Run City Park, Pikeville. Vendors and live entertainment.
County Wide at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Pikeville, Ky.
AUG. 2-3
Comic-Con, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Appalachian Wireless Arena (formerly the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center), Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $15. Kids 10 and under free.
AUG. 3
2019 Back to School Block Party, 6 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 3, 99 3rd Ave. sponsored by the Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Comic Con, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $15 with kinds 10 and under free.
AUG. 16
Thoze Guyz at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Pikeville, Ky.
AUG. 17
#LoveWilliamson Celebration, Saturday, Aug. 17, in downtown Williamson.
AUG. 24
The GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club is planning their 3rd Annual GFWC open golf outing. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at 9 a.m. at Twisted Gun Golf Course.
SEPT. 6
Coal Run Night Market, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Coal Run City Park, Pikeville. Vendors and live entertainment.
Nick Jamerson and the Morning J's at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Pikeville, Ky.
SEPT. 14
2019 Coal Dust Run, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Downtown Williamson. Visit https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=184365.
SEPT. 20
Roger Lee Charles and a Mile to Nowhere at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Pikeville, Ky.
SEPT. 21
Music at the Market: Chris Bryant Banjo Time, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 21, Williamson Farmers Market.
SEPT. 22
Darrell Scott, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $43.50.
SEPT. 28
WillCon, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the South Side Mall, South Williamson, Ky. Visit www.willconevent.com.
OCT. 2
Black Label Society, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Appalachian Wireless Arena (formerly the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center), Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $37.50.
OCT. 4
Down to the River at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Pikeville, Ky.
OCT. 11
Coal Run Night Market, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Coal Run City Park, Pikeville. Vendors and live entertainment.
OCT. 18
Tyler Booth at Main Street Live, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Pikeville, Ky.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Delbarton Town Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of every month at Delbarton City Hall. Call 304-475-3359.
Gilbert Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Gilbert Town Hall. Call 304-664-9625.
Kermit Town Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at Kermit Town Hall. Call 304-393-3563.
Matewan City Council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at City Hall. Call 304-426-4522.
Mingo County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Mingo County Board of Education, 110 Cinderella Road, Williamson. Call 304-235-3333.
Mingo County Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Mingo County Health Department, 1st Avenue and Logan Street, Williamson. Call 304-235-3570.
Mingo County Commission meets at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday and at 4:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month of every month in Room 136 of the Mingo County Courthouse. Call 304-235-0380.
Mingo County Housing Authority Board meets at noon the last Monday of every month at their office in Delbarton. Call 304-475-4663.
Mingo County Redevelopment Authority meets at noon the third Thursday of every month, with no meetings in July and November. They meet the first Thursday in December because of the holiday.
Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-5240.
Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce meets at noon the second Thursday of every month at various locations. Call 304-235-5240.
Williamson City Council meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Williamson City Hall. Call 304-235-1510.
Williamson Park Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Williamson Field House. Call 304-235-3690.
FOOD PANTRIES
The Widow’s Mite Food Pantry, is located at 16 West 4th Ave., Williamson. The pantry distributed USDA food items on the 3rd Friday of each month. For more info contact Donna Paterino. This is an equal opportunity organization.
Food subsidies are distributed every Monday and Friday at the Community Lighthouse Ministries at Goody, Ky. Sign up is at noon and pick up is at 2 p.m. Call Okey Varney at 606-427-7409.
A Food Pantry will be available at the Matthew 28:19 Ministries Church located Parkway Drive in West Williamson on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry is for those in need.
Operation Charity food pantry will distribute free USDA food from noon to 2 p.m. the last Friday of each month at the New Vision Assembly Church in Hatfield Bottom.
Recurring Meetings
East Williamson Baptist Church Grief Support Group plans to meet monthly the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Call the church at 304-235-3740 or contact Susan Baisden at 304-235-3390.
The free Sewing Classes is offered at the Belfry Library are at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. They are learning new quilting blocks and sewing aprons. Bring sewing supplies, sewing machines and fabric. In January of 2018 the classes will be scheduled on Saturdays weather permitting. For more details call the Belfry Library.
Belfry Middle School will be conducting its regularly scheduled monthly SBDM meeting at 4 pm in the school's conference room on the second Thursday of each month.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 141 in Belfry, Ky. will be holding their monthly meeting the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in the Belfry Courthouse. Commander Raymond Brown is inviting all interested parties as DAV is always looking for new members.
The Williamson Rotary Club holds a dinner meeting every Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Sixth Avenue in Williamson. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome to attend.
The Tug Valley Shrine Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Cinderella Theater Building in Williamson.
If you would like to participate in the Mingo County Schools Wellness Committee, contact the Mingo County Child Nutrition Office at 304-235-7213. The Committee meets quarterly at the Mingo County Board Office. If you wish to participate in a School Wellness Committee for a school, contact the school directly for meeting times and dates. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Williamson Public Library pre-school story hour is held every Wednesday at 11 a.m. For more info call the library at 304-235-6029.
A free beginners run/walk program is offered every Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Belfry High School track. For more information contact 304-235-3400 or email at abatausa@williamsonhealthwellness.com or check out the Tug Valley Road Runners Club group and page on Facebook.
Bingo will be held every Thursday and Saturday at the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Pike County senior citizen programs.
Alcoholics Anonymous - St. Paul Episcopal Church has AA meetings Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 5th Ave. and Prichard St. in Williamson.
A Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting will be held on Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Prichard Street in Williamson. The meeting will be held in the basement section of the church.
LOVES meets Saturdays at the Jacob’s Well in the old Cantees’ location on 3rd Avenue in Williamson. For more information, call 304-236-5955.
The UMWA Local 1440 meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at the UMWA Union Hall in Matewan, W.Va.
The Delbarton VFW Post 8001 encourages VFW veterans to join the local post. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., and the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the VFW building located behind the barber shop in Delbarton.
A Circle of Parents meeting will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at Logan Street First Baptist Church. Meetings offer anyone in a parenting role to participate in a group meeting to exchange ideas and share information. Contact David Bell for more info at 304-443-3041.
Southside Elementary School will conduct pre-school story hour program for children between 3-4 years old and not currently enrolled in school. For more info call 606-353-1284.
Editor’s Note: If there are any changes in the dates or times for the meetings in the community calendar, please speak to the organization involved.