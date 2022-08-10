Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220810-cvn-commission.JPG
Jacob Messer, Ed.D., hears a presentation during a regular session of the Boone County Commission.

 Phil Perry | Coal Valley News

MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods.

“They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that the department lost seven cruisers in the flood.

