MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods.
“They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that the department lost seven cruisers in the flood.
“Of course they have insurance, but that takes time (to process) and it doesn’t happen overnight and it could be six, eight or 10 months.”
The sheriff requested permission to donate two cruisers that have been taken out of service. The vehicles include a Dodge Charger and a Ford Expedition.
Barker said said renting the vehicles to the agency was an option, but he was concerned about liability issues.
“I believe the donation route is the best way to go for everyone involved,” said Commissioner Brett Kuhn.
Commission President Craig Bratcher was not present because he was traveling back from a state conference. Commissioners Kuhn and Jacob Messer, Ed.D., approved the donation of cruisers.
In other county business:
Commissioners heard public comments from Gary McFann, who said the affected property owners are willing to sign easement contracts to ensure the potential Alexis Lane water project is completed.
Commissioners approved County Clerk Roger Toney’s request to adopt the Boone County Election Security Policy he proposed.
Commissioners accepted the resignation of Brandon Miller as a full-time telecommunicator with the Boone County Emergency Management Agency
.
Commissioners approved Boone County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Michael Mayhorn’s request to promote Kris Barrett from part-time telecommunicator to full-time telecommunicator.
Commissioners approved Assistant Administrator Lee Ann Dale’s request to designate Peoples Bank ($11,000,000) and Truist Bank ($300,000) as county depositories for fiscal year 2022-2023.
Commissioners approved Administrator Pam White’s request to approve the emergency absentee voting policy for the general election. The policy allows citizens who are in the hospital on election day to request emergency absentee ballots be delivered to them.
The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
