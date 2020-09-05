Marshall University has had a run of quarterbacks … who weren’t runners.
Odd, but true.
That’s what makes new Thundering Herd starting quarterback Grant Wells so intriguing, so interesting and, yes, so unique.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Charleston actually runs the ball.
I mean, on purpose.
And on a regular basis.
That was by far the most interesting takeaway from Marshall’s lopsided 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in socially-distanced Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Why, on just the sixth play of the game, Wells gained 3 yards on a designed run for the QB. Then, in the third quarter, the former George Washington High School standout raced 25 yards down the sideline to set up another TD.
Does anybody realize just how un-Herd of that is for a MU quarterback?
That’s because Marshall hasn’t had anything but pocket-passers at the quarterback position for the last 37 seasons.
Yes, 37.
Not since the days of Ted Carpenter in 1982 and Danny Wright, who actually led the Herd in rushing with 652 yards and three touchdowns on 195 carries in 1978, has the Herd had a running quarterback.
Since then, there has been a who’s who list of starting quarterbacks at Marshall.
It started with Weirton, West Virginia, native Carl Fodor (1983-84-85). Next, came John Gregory in 1986, followed by Tony Petersen in 1987. Gregory, who had been injured, returned in 1988 and ’89. Next, it was the late Michael Payton (1990-91-92) followed by Todd Donnan (1993-94).
Then, there was Chad Pennington in 1995-97-98-99 with Eric Kresser calling the signals in 1996. Next, Byron Leftwich flexed his big arm in 2000-01-02 followed by Stan Hill (2003-04). Then, there was Jimmy Skinner (2005), Bernie Morris (2006-07), Mark Cann (2008) and Brian Anderson (2009-10).
That led to Rakeem Cato (2011-12-13-14), Chase Litton (2015-16-17) and Isaiah Green (2018-19).
They were all passers … first, last and almost always.
But that isn’t Wells’ M.O., which, of course, makes the young quarterback extremely interesting.
Take his debut Saturday, for example.
Wells completed his first eight passes and tossed a pair of TD strikes in MU’s first three possessions. He finished with 16 completions in 23 attempts for 307 yards and four touchdowns, but also added 30 yards on six rushes.
Wells likes to run and also likes to throw on the run, which adds an element to Marshall’s offense that nobody has seen since, since … since I don’t know when.
“It’s certainly something that I bring to the table,” said Wells. “Coach (Tim) Cramsey (offensive coordinator) sees that, so it’s going to be a huge advantage for our offense this year to use the sprint-out game because we’ve got the best running back in Conference USA (Brenden Knox) behind us and it makes the defense guess which way we’re going to run — if we are going to run inside or use the sprint-out pass game outside.
“It definitely helps in preparing for a game to use the whole 100 yards of the field.”
Despite his youth, Wells obviously isn’t just another pretty arm. He offers genuine insight.
Veteran Marshall head coach Doc Holliday also has noticed that.
“Number one, he has the skill set,” said Holliday. “That’s where it all starts. He can make all the throws. He can run. He’s extremely intelligent. He has the intangibles.
“Now it’s just a matter of him getting the reps and getting better every day, because he’s got all the intangibles to accomplish what he wants to accomplish and what we want him to accomplish.”
Wells proved that Saturday with his eye-popping performance.
Imagine that: a Marshall quarterback who likes to run.
It’s about time.