CHRISTOPHER PATRICK CARSON, also known as “Uncle BUDA,” 47, of Yukon, Okla., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on January 11, 2021, after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. Born October 30, 1973, in San Clemente, Calif., he was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ellsworth Carson; his mother, Thelma Mae Bradshaw Carson; two grandmothers, Macie Adkins Bradshaw Bloss and Margaret Elizabeth Fitzgerald Carson Casalou. Also preceding him in death was a very special aunt and uncle, Bonnie Sue Bradshaw Leep and Frank James Bradshaw, who loved and raised him as their own. He leaves behind his two beloved children, Gavin McKaid Carson and Jocelann Dawn Carson, along with their mother, Causby Muncy, all from Wayne, W.Va. Also surviving are his sister, Kimberly Ann Carson Tapparo and husband Todd of Yukon, Okla.; three loving nieces, Maegan Elizabeth Tapparo, Macy Kristan Tapparo, Logan Grace Tapparo; one very special nephew, Landon James Tapparo; one great-niece, Karter Ann Harris; and a host of family, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 there will be no services at this time, but a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers.