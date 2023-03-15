CHARLESTON - When it comes to basketball in March, the name of the game is simple: Survive and advance. That's what the Chapmanville Tigers did in their Class AA state quarterfinal clash with Ravenswood on Wednesday morning.
They started their quest for a third state title under head coach Brad Napier by holding off the sixth-seeded Red Devils by a final score of 49-43 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, advancing to Friday night's state semifinal.
The Tigers got out to an early 7-0 advantage at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter after a layup from Brody Dalton. A Sal Dean tip-in with 18 seconds left in the frame propelled CRHS to a 14-5 lead after one period.
Up 14-7 early in the second, Chapmanville went on a 6-0 run and led 20-7 with 6:25 left until halftime after another Dalton layup.
The Tigers built their lead to 24-9 with 4:14 left in the half after a pair of free throws from Isaiah Smith.
Late in the first half, Chapmanville was up 30-16 until a bucket from Ravenswood's Logan Alfred with 18 seconds left in the second stanza made it a 30-18 affair. That was the score at the intermission.
Chapmanville built a 34-18 cushion with 6:30 left in the third quarter after a fast break basket from Dean, but the Red Devils proceeded to go on an 8-0 run which cut their deficit to 34-26 at the 4:38 mark following a Matthew Carte layup.
Ravenswood pulled to within four at 38-34 with 1:27 left in the frame after a layup and foul shot from Drew Hunt, but the Tigers led 41-34 heading into the final quarter thanks to a triple from Dean with two seconds left on the clock.
A bucket from Alfred of the Red Devils made it a 41-39 game with 6:30 remaining in the contest, but Ravenswood could never gain the lead on Chapmanville.
CRHS led 45-42 with 59 seconds left in the game, and the Tigers used four huge free throws from Isaiah Smith to score a 49-43 win along with a Class AA State Semifinal appearance on Friday.
Dean had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Chapmanville along with four steals, two assists, and two blocks. Zion Blevins also tallied 14 points with five boards, two steals, an assist and a block. Dalton reached double figures as well, adding 12 points with a rebound, an assist and a block. Smith scored nine points with his two rebounds and two assists.
"I thought we started really good, and I think our pressure bothered Ravenswood early," Napier said afterward. "I thought they did a very good job in the second half of kind of controlling the tempo and taking away all the things we were doing in the first half."
Up 34-18 in the third quarter, Ravenswood had a chance to win late despite ultimately coming up short.
When it comes to the state tournament, every game can be a battle no matter who is seeded where. Napier agreed with that sentiment.
"Everybody's good," Napier said. "There's a reason they're here. They won the right to be here. Ravenswood is one of the best coached teams in the state. They have guys that have been here before and played in the state tournament. They weren't giving up easy. We knew it was going to be a fight."
Speaking of Ravenswood putting up a fight, Napier couldn't help but give praise to Red Devils head coach Mick Price in his postgame presser on Wednesday morning.
"Mick's a legend in this state," Napier said. "He's a legend for a reason. He's a heck of a coach, and he made great halftime adjustments and took away all the things we did in the first half."
Another key point in the game was when the final minute of the game hit and the Tigers held a 45-42 lead.
Free throws are a key component to winning any kind of basketball game, and Smith came up big on a fairly large stage with four shots from the charity stripe in the final minute to ice the game and give Chapmanville the six-point win.
"Isaiah was huge," Napier said. "They don't get any more pressure-packed than those. Isaiah deserves it. He's worked his tail off for four years. He's a four-year starter. He's been over here before. I thought Isaiah really stepped up and kind of closed the game out for us."
Price was proud of his team for not folding when it was easy to do so.
"I want to say how proud I am of my team," Price said after the game. "We could have fallen off pretty quickly, and we didn't. We just kept playing. We got it to two, and we had a chance. That's all you could ever ask is an opportunity and a chance."
With the victory, Chapmanville improved to 21-3 on the year and will advance to one of Friday night's Class AA State Semifinal games at 7:15 p.m. to face the winner of Wednesday afternoon's quarterfinal matchup between second-seeded Bluefield and seventh-seeded Wheeling Central.
Score by quarters
RHS: 5 13 16 9 - 43
CRHS: 14 16 11 8 - 49
Scoring:
RHS: M. Carte 15, D. Hunt 8, N. Dawson 7, L. Alfred 7, B. Bennett 6
CRHS: S. Dean 14, Z. Blevins 14, B. Dalton 12, I. Smith 9