NAME: Mark Colegrove
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 34 (southern Mingo County)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Delbarton
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: High School Diploma. Some technical training
CURRENT OCCUPATION: Superintendent with West Virginia Paving
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Road construction since graduating high school.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Very involved in activities geared toward taking care of our youth and elderly.
FAMILY: son, Ethan Colegrove; daughter, Emily Colegrove; wife, Maxine Colegrove.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been a resident of Mingo County my entire life and I am passionate about bettering my community. Recently I have seen much of our population lost due to the lack of jobs and opportunities. If elected, I plan to work diligently with other representatives to create new jobs in my district. I am an avid family man and have built my family upon Christian faith and morals. If elected, I will represent and honor this state to the best of my ability, I’ll take with me the resilience and livelihood of what it means to be a true West Virginian.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature’s recent action to allow nuclear plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I do agree with this, this allows for cleaner and more affordable energy in our state. This also allows for the creation of new jobs in our state which will help to put our people back to work as long as it is done in a safe manner.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do believe cannabis has beneficial medical uses for terminally ill patients however I do not currently have a stance on recreational use without seeing the entirety of a bill.
3. What should be done to diversify the state’s economy and prevent population loss?
Bringing new industries and manufacturers in to provide new jobs for our work force and training workers to work these jobs. Currently there is few opportunities after college to come back to work in my district. Also, we have to many working away from home to provide for their families. Bringing new jobs to my district is a priority.
4. The states foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We need to first access why our parents cannot raise the kids whom they are producing and fix that problem, but to fix the foster care system we must provide proper funding and resources.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We can do this by providing and maintaining great benefits for our teachers and provide them with the training they need to stay qualified. Not only is pay and benefits a huge factor we must also ensure that our state/district is a desired place to live by providing them with resources and opportunities to attract them here.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia’s LGBTQ community?
We live in a very diverse world and whether I agree with a lifestyle or not they are still a person and I respect all West Virginia citizens and will make sure that all citizens rights are protected, and no one is discriminated against.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
The efforts have been a positive and continued efforts need to be made to make sure our children who are not as fortunate are taken care of and not lost through the cracks.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
The state government can offer more opportunities for our citizens to train for jobs that are needed and help the burden of college tuition for our kids going to college.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in address this crisis?
The legislature should provide drug users with opportunities to enter rehabilitation centers to get clean. The government should also provide these people with work opportunities once they have completed rehab. I feel work programs are the key to keeping them off drugs and more efforts need to be placed on support after rehab.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislator, or county board of education members?
The county board of education members are more qualified as they understand the needs of their students in their district far more than the legislators in Charleston.
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800’s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on this question?
As a father and an uncle, I stand on the side of pro-life with exceptions to extreme cases such as rape, incest, or other life-threatening illnesses the mother/baby could face during pregnancy. I fully support the law that Governor Justice signed into place about the issue.
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
In order to attract qualified teachers, I would support offering the best benefits and salaries we can to our teachers. I would also support providing our teachers we already have with resources that would help them become qualified.
