NAME: Nate Randolph
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
PARTY: Republican
HOME: East Lynn
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 47
EDUCATION: University of Tennessee, Bachelor of Architecture.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Architect, Small Business Owner.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Developer, Hobby Farmer.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WV Archives & History Commission (Chairman), Huntington Land Reuse Agency (Chairman), Huntington Urban Renewal Authority (past Chairman), National Rifle Association Friends of Midland Trail (past volunteer), HPD Reserve Police Officer (past volunteer), Boy Scouts of America (Eagle Scout).
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My parents instilled upon me the values of hard work, service, family, and faith. My initiatives are to improve cellular service, create greater access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet, expand access to clean public water, improve road and bridge maintenance, and promote the hard-working values of West Virginia. If we are successful in those initiatives, we can create job opportunities that attract outside talent and retain our children here at home. Job creation is the best way to stop population loss and begin a new trend of growth in southern West Virginia.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature’s recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree with an all options approach to power production which includes coal, natural gas, hydro, solar, wind, and nuclear to achieve and maintain energy independence. The safety of nuclear has improved dramatically over the past decades, powers 40% of our US Naval fleet, produces a smaller environmental footprint, and less financial cost back to the consumers.
2. What is your stance on full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do not use cannabis but would support decriminalization. I know individuals who suffer from combat related PTSD. Cannabis saved them from alcoholism and allows them to function in society. People who want to use cannabis most likely already do so on an illegal basis. Decriminalization could also alleviate some existing stress on our courts and prisons.
3. What should be done to diversify the state’s economy and prevent population loss? Jobs are essential to reversing the trend of population loss. We need basic
infrastructure such as affordable and reliable cellular service, broad band internet, clean domestic water, and well-maintained transportation infrastructure. We should also improve all aspects of healthcare, education, entertainment, recreation, and access to the arts. Job creators and workers want a great place to raise their families.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We should study the prospect of subsidizing the current placement system with regional boarding schools that make the child’s education and health a priority. Annually the state foster system pays approximately $10,800 per child with new legislation on the horizon for more funding. This has the potential to improve the living and educational experience of the children if done correctly.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Providing performance bonuses for our best teachers would be a start. Teachers today face an incredible amount of additional stress caring for the mental, physical, hygiene, and nutritional health of today’s children. Improving all aspects of our environment as indicated in Question #3 will help to attract the best talent.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia LGBTQ community?
I believe all individuals are protected under Article 11 of the West Virginia Human Rights Act which makes it unlawful for any employer to discriminate against any person in the terms and condition of employment because of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, blindness or disability. I do not support discriminatory practices.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Generational poverty and substance abuse has decimated many families. Often a child’s home support system is derelict in providing a minimal level of physical, mental, emotional, hygiene, health, and nutritional care. The school is often the only stable environment for a child. We should invest now with more workers or face the consequences of that failure years down the road.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Legislatively we should promote, fund, and expand access to trade school programs. Individually we can promote inclusion of recovering and sober individuals into our workforce when appropriate. I understand the hesitation to provide second chances to people who’ve been through our legal and recovery systems. Those second chances could immediately bolster our workforce and help them integrate back into society.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
First, we can promote recovery programs that help stop the addiction cycle. Second, we can work with the judicial branch to find more opportunities where recovery reduces sentencing. Third, we can help fund trade programs that return them to the workforce. And fourth, we incentivize the private sector to hire these individuals for the betterment of everyone.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I believe the legislature has a responsibility to establish the broad parameters of education policy. Delivery of that policy should be at the discretion of the County Boards. Focus should be improving education outcomes. Classrooms should be a balance of repetition, retention, discussion, historical facts, and critical thinking. Classrooms should not be used as a platform for indoctrination and/or proselytizing.