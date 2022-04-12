We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Matthew Deskins
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Breeden
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: I graduated from Tug Valley High School, Electrician School at Southern Community and Technical College, and am currently enrolled in college online.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: UMWA Electrician/Mechanic on a Surface Coal Mine.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Proud UMWA member, also a member of the Republican committee in Mingo County.
ENDORSEMENTS: UMWA.
FAMILY: wife, Kelly (Hall) Deskins; sons, Gage Deskins and Gun Deskins. I have two rescue dogs (Piggy and Ken) and a Siberian husky named Sadie.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I would be honored to represent district 29. I believe in hard work and honesty. I am the voice of the working class; I know your struggles and have been there too. Therefore, I can truly represent the concerns and ideas of district 29. I am a Christian, a father, a Republican, and a true conservative. If elected, I will fight for: less regulation, smaller government, Second Amendment rights, conservative values, and pro-life, to name a few. I want to be the voice of the everyday working class. It's time for a new perspective in the house.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree with the Legislators' recent action to allow nuclear power plants in WV. Let's take every safe opportunity to create more jobs in WV for our future generations.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am against the legalization of recreational cannabis. I do support the legal use of cannabis for medical purposes.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We have to offer incentives to businesses to invest in West Virginia to diversify the economy. The state needs to continue to support the growth of tourism.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
First, I think we need to hire additional social workers. The social workers need a lighter caseload to get to know each child and place them accordingly. We need more child advocates. We need more education and community involvement in foster care. Foster families should receive adequate funds to care for their foster children properly.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Our educators work a set schedule, but they work much more than eight hours a day. In most jobs, if an employee must put in extra work hours, they are compensated with overtime pay. Why is it not the same for our teachers? We need more Teacher's aids, smaller classrooms, and the freedom to assess their classroom's needs.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No, I do not support amending the bill. Business owners should have the right to choose what they sell or represent. Less government control and more individual freedoms for businesses to decide how they operate.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
The children are our future. We must stop at nothing to provide kids with every educational opportunity. We also must have more counseling services offered to our children. Our schools need more teachers and smaller classrooms so teachers are more capable of noticing changes in behavior that may need addressing.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need to offer more accessible access to job training and educational funding. Our rural areas are at a significant disadvantage. They lack reliable transportation to get to work or education. They lack the extra funds to pay the gas prices and upkeep of the vehicle. We need more job opportunities and transportation in rural areas.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The opioid epidemic has touched all our West Virginia families in some way. we need more drug education for our communities. We need research on what programs work. Poverty, stigma and lack of recovery resources play a part in our opioid problem People can and have recovered from addiction, and they are a crucial resource in helping us fight addiction.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I think the county Board of Education and the state legislators must work together on school issues and laws. I believe teachers should also have a voice in these issues and regulations because they are in the trenches with our children and our future.