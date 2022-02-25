- West Virginia Voter Information
VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Oct. 13
APPLY FOR ABSENTEE BALLOT: Aug. 11-Oct. 28
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 21-Oct. 31
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3
STATE RACES
U.S. SENATE
- Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
- Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
- David Moran (L)
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESDISTRICT 1
- Natalie Cline (D)
- David B. McKinley (i) (R)
- Cathy Kunkel (D)
- Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
GOVERNOR
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
- Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
AUDITOR
- Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
- John McCuskey (i) (R)
SECRETARY OF STATE
STATE TREASURER
- John Perdue (i) (D)
- Riley Moore (R)
STATE SENATEDISTRICT 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
- Chandler Swope (i) (R)
- Ralph Rodighiero (D)
- Rupie Phillips (R)
HOUSE OF DELEGATESDISTRICT 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) (1 seat)
- Nathan Brown (D)
- Matthew Deskins (R)
- Phyllis White (D)
- Mark Dean (i) (R)
MINGO COUNTY RACES
ASSESSOR
- Ramona Mahon (i) (D)
COUNTY CLERK
- Yogi Croaff (D)
- Russell Deskins (R)
COUNTY COMMISSION
- Greg "Hootie" Smith (i) (D)
- Gavin Joe Smith (R)
SHERIFF
- Joe Smith (D)
- Sammons Ernest (R)
SURVEYOR
- Jimmy Lee Webb (i) (D)
