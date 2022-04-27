WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the Republican primary election for the unexpired Mingo County Commission term of the late Gavin Smith.
Marty Fortner was appointed to fill the vacancy left after Smith’s passing last year.
“I truly believe I was directed this way, and if it’s God’s will I’ll stay there, and if it’s not I’ll move on and continue to work every day and try to help people as I can,” Fortner said. “I got direction that way just to help people, just to make a difference. I’m not in it for political gain, just the satisfaction of seeing people’s lives get better in some sense.”
Fortner, who works in the timber industry, resides in Gilbert. He said the litter and garbage issue in the county has come up a lot so far throughout this election.
“I know everyone has been speaking on this garbage issue we have, and we do have a major garbage issue,” Fortner said. “We’ve got a lot of red tape, and it’s going to take a little bit longer and some people working together to get through some red tape there that people don’t really know.”
Fortner said job creation and economic growth is also greatly needed in the area.
“One of my big issues is economic growth around here,” Fortner said. “We’re losing too many people. People are leaving our county and leaving our state. I’m searching for ways of bringing new jobs. I have some good ideas, and I just have to get some people on board with me. But economic growth back in our county again I think is a major concern, and that’s what I’m going to push for.”
Fortner said from working with the commission since last year that they all want what is best for the county, but that new and creative ideas need to be put into place to help the county grow.
“I am concerned and have been concerned for our county for quite some time,” Fortner said. “Our county is behind, we’re lacking in a lot of areas. It seems like we’re stale. It seems like our county government is stale. We need some life put into it, and I think I can bring it…I’m really concerned about our county and our people. We have to get energy back so people want to stay here and raise their kids here.”
Challenger Russell L. Deskins works in the paving business. He resides in Lenore.
“I’ve been in business my whole life,” Deskins said. “For 25 years I owned a reclamation company and worked 75 people on a payroll for 25 years. I got out of that business, and now I’m in the paving business.”
Deskins said he feels there needs to be collaboration between the county and federal elected officials to discuss how more jobs can be brought into the area.
“I’m a businessperson, and I’m open to talking to Joe Manchin and Shelley [Moore Capito],” Deskins said. “I’m wanting to talk to those people and see what I can do to get us some jobs into Mingo County. We’re losing people by the thousands every year. If we don’t get a tax base in here, we’re going to end with there being no more Mingo County. We’ve got a drug problem, but if we can get some jobs in here and get some revenue into the county, that’s going to take care of about 90 percent of our problem.”
Deskins also said the county needs recycling centers to help address the litter and garbage problem across the county.
“I’m wanting to get the recycle and transfer stations put in,” Deskins said. “One on Buck Harless, and then we need one probably up close to the new school up at Gilbert, Mingo Central.”
Deskins said to him finding solutions is all about looking at the numbers.
“I’m a businessperson,” Deskins said. “I’m all about the numbers. You know, it’s about numbers. It’s about jobs, tax base, getting people into Mingo County.”
Nathan D. Brown is unopposed in the May 10 Democratic primary election. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in the general election in November. The general election winner will serve through 2026.