WILLIAMSON — Multiple offices are on the ballot for the primary election in Mingo County, set for Tuesday, May 10.
Early voting is already underway and will end Saturday, May 7. Early voting takes place at the Mingo County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Several local candidates in contested races have submitted profiles. Visit www.williamsondailynews.com and click Elections to learn more about the candidates and their thoughts on important local issues.
Races on the ballot in Mingo County include:
U.S. Congress District 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Republican incumbent Carol Miller of Huntington is challenged by James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton and Scott Fuller of Kenova. The winner will face Democrat Mr. Lacy Watson in the Nov. 8 general election.
W.Va. Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Republican incumbent Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden and Sabrina Grace of Williamson. The winner will face Democrat Tiffany Clemins in the general election.
W.Va. House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
The winner of the Republican primary (candidates are Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay, Matthew Deskins of Delbarton and Nate Randolph of East Lynn) will face Democrat David Thompson in the general election.
W.Va. House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Republican incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert is challenged by Big John White of Delbarton. The winner will face Democrat Mark Colegrove of Delbarton in the general election.
Mingo County Board of Education (4 seats open)
Machelle McCormick, Williamson District, is currently on the board and not up for re-election. Sabrina Grace resigned her seat to seek election to the West Virginia Senate District 6.
There are four open seats in the 2022 election.
Candidates are STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott; LEE DISTRICT: incumbent John Warren Preece, Amy Dearfield Hannah and Eric Evans; KERMIT-HARVEY DISTRICT: incumbent James Ed Baisden and Scott Grimmett; WILLIAMSON DISTRICT: incumbent Tom Slone. The top four votegetters will win in this school board election, as long as no more than two are in the same district. In this election, the candidates in the Lee District run that risk. Only the top two votegetters in that district would win seats.
Mingo County Circuit Clerk Democratic incumbent Lonnie Hannah of Williamson and Republican Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert face no competition in their respective primaries and will meet in the general election.
Mingo County Clerk
Democratic incumbent Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton is challenged by Renee Smith. The winner will face Republican Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan in the general election.
Mingo County Commission — expired term
Republican incumbent Thomas Taylor of Williamson is challenged by Harold B. Davis of Williamson. The winner will face Democrat Doug Kirk of Lenore in the general election. The eventual winner of the seat will serve a six-year term through 2028.
Mingo County Commission — unexpired term
Republican appointee Marty Fortner of Gilbert is challenged by Russell L. Deskins of Williamson in the Republican primary to fill the remaining term of the late Gavin Smith. The winner will face Democrat Nathan Brown of Lenore in the general election. The eventual winner of the seat will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2026.
Mingo County Conservation District Supervisor
Candidates are Helen Ann Stanley of Williamson and Harry Keith White of Gilbert.
Clerk Larry “Yogi” Croaff said voters who are unaffiliated should keep in mind for the primary that they will have to request a ballot at the polls if they want to vote in a specific party’s primary election. He said people often are not aware that poll workers legally cannot ask them if they want a specific ballot when they are not registered to a party.
“If they are nonpartisan or independent, they have to request either a Democrat ballot or a Republican ballot or a Mountain Party ballot,” Croaff said. “If they don’t request it, they’re going to be given an independent ballot, which will consist of only your board of education races.”
Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.
Primary election day is set for Tuesday, May 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to early deadlines, election results will not appear in the May 11 edition of the Williamson Daily News. Check www.williamsondailynews.com for election results.