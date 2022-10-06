We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Thomas Taylor
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Thomas Taylor
HOME CITY: Williamson
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 33
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Pikeville.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mingo County Commission; self-employed.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Tug Valley Road Runners Club; Mingo County Airport Authority.
FAMILY: wife, Natalie; 2 sons.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a lifelong Mingo Countian who wants to see our county grow and prosper. We are raising our children here and I want them and their classmates and friends to have the opportunity to live and work here, instead of being forced to live somewhere else to raise they own families. In my first term, I have worked to build our infrastructure and get our trash problem under control.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
The commission works closely with the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority – the county’s lead economic development agency. Currently, the MCRA is updating our county’s comprehensive plan, which serves as a map for future development, and is developing a master plan for our airport to guide its development into a transportation hub for aircraft ranging from drones to military planes and helicopters.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
By continuing to work closely with our redevelopment authority to identify and recruit new industries to our area via our comprehensive plan; put our county’s AeroReady designation to use fostering development of the aeronautics industry at Appalachian Regional Airport; and developing incentives for business owners to locate here – things we have been doing in the five years I have been a commissioner.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
The county commission has an abandoned building board that addresses dilapidated structures in the county’s unincorporated communities. Since implementing this board, two dozen property owners have dealt with their properties without the commission having to pursue condemnation orders. We encourage our mayors and councils to develop abandoned buildings boards to address the dilapidated structures inside the city limits.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Job Creation – Recruit new, unique businesses to Mingo County that will provide livable wages and benefits for our residents; encourage our residents to start their own businesses. 2. Infrastructure Development – We continue to build public water systems and are focused on developing better broadband access. 3. Solid Waste – We are working to clean up the county and deter littering.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
1. Fostering economic development from both the inside of our county and the outside – show our people they can be successful business owners and recruit industries to locate on the developable property we have. 2. Continuing to build public water/sewer systems and push for completion of the King Coal Highway. 3. Continuing to enforce litter laws and address dilapidated structures.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Yes. Enforcement of our existing laws and ordinances and the development of new ones are key to ensuring that our county is: 1.) Clean; 2.) Safe; and 3.) Attractive to industry and new residents.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
The commission is addressing litter control with the utilization of West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant funding to pay for extra litter patrols by sheriff’s deputies who are issuing tickets to violators. Another DEP grant is being utilized to fund a collection event for electronic devices not picked up during regular trash pickup. A county-wide cleanup is planned.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
Our commission is closely reviewing each month’s jail bills and working with the prosecutor, probation staff, and sheriff to find ways to keep offenders charged with lessor misdemeanors out of jail, yet still ensure that they are held accountable for their offenses. Our home confinement program is one tool that we utilize in addressing the jail bill.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Yes. For several years, our redevelopment authority has consulted with renewable energy innovators to identify potential sources that can be successful in our county, while maintaining partnerships with coal operators still active here. One example is the aquaponics facility in Kermit that produces lettuce and tilapia. A planned solar panel project will soon assist in carrying its utility load.
Additional questions for the general election
10. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate the county would react to the loss of revenue? Would you reduce services or increase tax revenue from other sources?
Amendment 2 is highly complex. We never want to cut services or raise taxes, but if Amendment 2 passes, that is in the state legislature’s hands. Currently, there is no plan to replace the lost tax revenue should Amendment 2 pass, but experts are predicting that increase in real estate property taxes and sales tax will fill the void.
11. What can the county commission do to attract new businesses to the county?
Infrastructure is key to attracting and keeping new businesses in Mingo County. The commission is working with our county’s redevelopment authority and public service district to build infrastructure projects such as water, sewer, roads and broadband so that new companies can locate here and have everything necessary to operate. We have several project underway and more planned in 2023.