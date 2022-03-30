We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Russell Deskins
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Commission
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Lenore
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 65
EDUCATION: High School Diploma.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mining Contractor 25+ years. Asphalt Contractor for the past 2 years.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Tug Valley Road Runners Club; Mingo County Airport Authority.
FAMILY: wife, Linda; daughter, Sabrina and her husband Chad; grandchildren, Aidan, Addyson and Ava.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: We have always lived in the Heart of the Billion Dollar Coal field which has been under Democratic rule for the past 75 years and unfortunately we can’t go back. Millions of dollars have been wasted but we do have plenty of young, smart and innovative kids. If given a chance maybe with all the grants and collection of tax dollars we can dig our way out of the mess. Definitely can’t be doing the same thing over and over. I was just a poor boy from Naugatuck raised up on welfare whose dad passed away when I was 14 years old.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
New Commissioners have new ideas.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
MCRA is open to more citizens.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Enforcement, and now the state has the funds to get it done.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Jobs, Garbage and Sewage
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Infrastructure, Jobs and Schools
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I would like to meet monthly with the Sheriff to find out the needs of his department.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
The DEP needs to enforce the laws.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
Work with the Prosecutor and Sheriff.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Yes, we need to start recycling our trash.