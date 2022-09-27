We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Nathan Brown
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Commission (unexpired term)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Lenore
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 43
EDUCATION: Master of Business and Law Degree
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Lawyer
OTHER WORK HISTORY: I worked in coal industry as an underground laborer and in management for approximately 12 years. I have worked as a lawyer for approximately 9 years. I own Ferrell & Brown, PLLC with Joshua Ferrell. I also have worked as a Mingo County assistant prosecuting attorney, and the municipal lawyer for the City of Williamson. I have represented Mingo County’s 20th District for the last 4 years in the State Legislature.
ENDORSEMENTS: Previously, my endorsements include, but are not limited to, West Virginian’s for Life, the NRA, the Citizen’s Defense League, the West Virginia Coal Association, and the UMWA.
FAMILY: wife, Brandy; sons, Grayson and Gavin; son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Tyra; granddaughter, Josie Faye Brown.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I believe I would be a good selection for your Mingo County Commission. As your state legislator the last four years, I fought hard to preserve the life of unborn children, to preserve your second amendment rights, and also voted to lower your taxes as a West Virginia citizen. I have always said “Right or left means less to me than right or wrong.” I have always strived to do what’s right. I believe my skill set as a business operator, lawyer, father, and state legislator can help our County. I can use my contacts in Charleston for direction, guidance, and help in the Mingo County.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
The County needs long range plans to provide for balanced growth and adequate funding. We should frequently review development proposals for compliance with state and locally adopted plans and regulations. We should also be aware of both local and national development activities and be prepared to participate in emerging industries and businesses. Through technology, our workforce can compete in the national economy.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Counties are responsible for providing core services such as criminal justice, public welfare, and infrastructure to its communities. The Commission should look for opportunities to collaborate with private individuals and entities to create opportunities for economic growth. The most important topics for growth are infrastructure, a competitive tax environment, and a dependable workforce. The County plays a role in each.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
West Virginia Code §7-1-3ff provides the County Commission the power to regulate unfit or unsafe properties in the County. The Commission should look at working with the State to create a fund dedicated to removing dilapidated structures, while offering the improved properties to neighboring landowners, instead of absent property owners once the structures are removed.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Litter, the jail bill, and drug addiction. Each play a role in the County's ability to attract new people and investment. The economic commitment to the jail bill is huge. Any money saved can be directed to other resources and areas. If we reduce litter and drug use, it will hopefully help with the retention of investment and people locally.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
I hope to work with local and state leaders to ensure each area of the County has reliable broadband access. You can’t compete without it. Broadband is as important as electricity and should be labeled a utility. We should find ways to combat our litter issues and improve access to developed properties in the County which are suitable to attract new business.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the number of the sheriff's enforcement officers?
Yes, if funding permits it. Public safety is one of the most important services a government can provide its citizens. We should ensure first responders have adequate personnel and equipment to provide those services. Having worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for eight years, I know firsthand the challenges our first responders face. They deserve all the resources we can fiscally provide.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
We need transfer stations in our county similar to our neighboring counties. We need to come together and find a way to make that happen. Most persons cannot afford to pay fines associated with littering laws, so the fine has minimal effect, if any. Those persons caught littering should be required to complete community service litter pickup in the County.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
Counties in West Virginia are responsible for the cost of housing inmates in the State’s regional jails irrespective of the arresting agency. West Virginia, with its record surpluses, should take on the financial responsibility of housing inmates in the State’s Regional Jails. At the very least, the arresting agency should contribute to the cost of housing persons which they arrest.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
I am not averse to any businesses competing in the economy. I do get upset when one industry is subsidized by the government to the exclusion of another. In a free market, businesses should be permitted to compete; however, I believe alternative forms of energy are unreliable and more expensive than coal. Absent government subsidies, those energy forms could not compete.
10. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate the county would react to the loss of revenue? Would you reduce services or increase tax revenue from other sources?
The passage of Amendment Two risk less money for public services like libraries, schools, fire departments, parks and other institutions. The yearly negative economic impact to WV counties is greater than $500 million dollars. The State promised to fund the lost revenues through State funding, but it is not reliable. Currently, there is no feasible plan to replace lost revenue.
11. What can the County Commission do to attract new businesses to the county?
Identify County policies and activities that adversely affect investment in the County, while implementing strategies to correct those issues. The County should identify person(s) to assist business owners and prospects to coordinate with municipalities and other agencies concerning local compliance issues. Lastly, we must work vigorously to ensure there is adequate broadband access in the County to all citizens.