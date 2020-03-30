HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Johnny Nick Hager
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.fb.me/jnh2020
HOME CITY: Dingess
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 25
EDUCATION: Associates
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: School Bus Driver for Mingo County BOE; Cook- Jaime’s Family Restaurant.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Manager for Jaime’s Family Restaurant (2014-2017)
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Founder/President of the Dingess Action Committee (2018-Present); President of the Dingess Buddy League (2012-2016) (2019-Present); Coach/ Volunteer for Dingess Buddy League (2008-2017) (2019-Present); Board Member of East Fork Volunteer Fire Department (2020-Present); Coach/Volunteer for Delbarton Buddy League (2019-Present)
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Working Class Party; Halcy Hatfield- Past County Commissioner, 2017 Mingo County Democrat of the Year, and Member of the West Virginia Drag Racers Hall of Fame; Franklin Cisco- 2019 Mingo County Democrat of the Year; Prince Grocery and Jaime’s Family Restaurant; Ronnie Maynard- President of Beech Creek Park Committee (endorsement not affiliated with the park committee)
FAMILY: companion, Alyssa Pack; parents, Johnny R. Hager and Christina Hager; siblings, Breanna, Makayla, and Matthew.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: As a community volunteer/organizer and school bus driver for Mingo County, I want what is best for our youth. Sadly, leaving for employment has been the only option for many of our citizens. As commissioner, I will work with our state and local leaders to cut wasteful spending, clean our county, tear down abandoned dwellings, promote community involvement/volunteering, open our parks and pools, support our volunteer fire fighters, support our buddy leagues, support our courthouse workers, and get our citizens city water and broadband. Creating a county families want to live in, not leave!
1. How would you implement better county planning?
By better researching projects, such as Twin Branch Drag Strip so we are not wasting over 10 years and $1-2.5 million on a facility our citizens cannot access! We need to end the long span of starting projects for votes, and never completing them.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Implement projects to attract businesses, clean up our county to boost tourism, and encourage volunteer programs; restoring civic pride that has been overlooked by the current administration.
3. What more needs done about dilapidated housing in the county?
I would work with current boards, law enforcement, state and federal representatives, and landowners to create a division within our county that will be responsible for the cleanup of these eyesores that decrease property values. All usable material would be recycled to refund the county, saving taxpayer dollars.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. The level of joblessness across our county resulting from a tax code that favors corporations and not small businesses. 2. The drug epidemic fueled by joblessness and loss if hope in our elected officials. 3. Restoring community pride that spans from: volunteer programs, to youth activities, to community action committees.
5. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Tourism cannot be promoted in a county over ran by litter! The “Inmate Work Program” needs re-instated. In addition, “Universal Trash Pickup”, which could include recycling, needs created county wide so everyone will have trash pickup instead of dumping his or her trash over a hill.
6. How do you plan to continue to maintain a balanced budget?
First, by cutting un-necessary spending. Second, by upgrading the tax revenue within the county through: job creation, and tourism. Third, pro-curing funds for county projects through every grant possible.
7. How can the county commission help improve broadband access in Mingo County?
First, we must make it a priority. Second, exercise funding already in place for such projects by working with our state and federal representatives. I live I an area without broadband internet so I understand the dis-advantages we have, such as our children not being able to complete online homework assignments.
8. What more can be done to transform Mingo County into a tourism destination?
Promote awareness of what Mingo County has to offer; history, Appalachian heritage, our trail riding systems, and work towards: more recreational activities for our citizens and tourists, clean our road sides, fix our crumbling roads, and making our land attractable for small businesses promoting tourism. We are sitting in area with so many possibilities that go over looked.