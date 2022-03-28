We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Harold B. Davis
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Commission
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Lenore
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 74
EDUCATION: College +.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Certified Public Accountant.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Coal Mining 17 years, 31 years self-employed CPA.
FAMILY: wife, Nannie; children, David Davis and Erica Smith; grandchildren, Briana Smith and Garrett Smith.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a life long resident of Mingo County. Been happily married to Nannie for 51 years and we have raised our family here. In my younger days I worked for approximately 17 years in the coal industry. I have been self-employed for the past 30 years as a Certified Public Accountant. I am Pro Life, Pro Coal, and Pro 2nd Amendment. I have always supported and will continue to support our youth. My Christian values will always influence the decisions I make.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Planning should include more opportunities for our youth and more emphasis should be put on the Hatfield-McCoy trail to help local businesses utilize the influx of trail riders and more businesses could be created from the trail system if more thought was given as to how these riders could be served. Our county needs to be more creative in our thinking.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Work with other organizations such as Chamber of Commerce, Redevelopment Authority, State Delegates and Senators. When a company wishing to locate in the county is identified, work to help the company find employees and proper infrastructure.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Funds need to be provided by the state since owners normally cannot afford the demolition. I wouldn't think this could be put in the county budget.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Garbage service and litter, 2. More recreational opportunities are needed. Perhaps by utilizing our streams and rivers more for boating, kayaking, and fishing, 3. More activities that our youth can find enjoyable, especially in the summer months.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Place recycling centers in each incorporated town, 2. Provide more access and exit points along our rivers and streams. Also, do more to keep our streams and rivers clean. 3. Build tennis courts and ball courts through out the county, perhaps at a school or park.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I would be willing to listen to arguments for increasing the sheriff department's size, but would need to be convinced there is a need before voting for this.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Recycling centers would be a start, but I believe education is the long term solution to our litter problem. Maybe we need to instill in our kids from a young age, in school, that littering creates an eyesore and reflects badly on our county when we have visitors such as Hatfield- McCoy trail riders.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
I would need to review what funds are available and apply those funds where they are needed most.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
No. I don't agree with the "green energy" policy. I believe our coal and gas can be processed clean and they would provide jobs in the coal and gas industry for our county and adjoining counties.