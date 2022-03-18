We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Renee Williams Smith
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Kermit
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 42
EDUCATION: Bachelor's in science management, minor in human resource management
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: unemployed
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Deputy clerk for the Mingo County Clerk's Office and deputy clerk for the Mingo County Magistrates Office
FAMILY: husband, James Smith (retired Sheriff of Mingo County); children, Miranda (Chad) Chaffin and Braxton Williams; grandchildren, Tyler and Jameson Chaffin.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am asking the citizens of Mingo County to elect me as your next Mingo County Clerk. I have three years experience within the office. I believe that I can bring the office up to date with online services including virtual meetings. Everyone that comes into the Clerks Office will be treated with respect and kindness. Once again, I ask for your support in electing me the new County Clerk of Mingo County. Thank you and God bless.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I worked in the County Clerks Office for three years. I know the operation of the office.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
If possible, I would like to have a software program so that you can purchase copies of your documents online. I would also like to set the office up for virtual meetings. I know it's hard for citizens in Isaban, Gilbert and other far away counties to get to the office.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Good service is going beyond our customers needs in a timely and pleasant manner. It's trying to do everything possible so the customer is completely satisfied.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
We want to make sure the citizens are well informed on the process and if they have any questions, be available to answer.