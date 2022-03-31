We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Larry “Yogi” Croaff
CANDIDATE FOR: Mingo County Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Edgarton
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 44
EDUCATION: Graduate of Matewan High School; Attended Southern WV Community & Technical College – Criminal Justice.
CURRENT OFFICE/OCCUPATION: Mingo County Clerk (2020).
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Chief Court Bailiff, Mingo County Commission; Matewan Police Department.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Jeanette Boyd Memorial Park Board.
FAMILY: Larry and Christine Croaff.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: During my current time as County Clerk, I have worked to update county records including deeds, voter registration, etc. by having a new computer system in place for easier access to records. I will continue striving to make the County Clerk’s office more efficient and accessible to the public. In the County Clerk’s office, the people come first. You are always welcome to come by to ask questions or just come for a visit. I will continue to be committed to doing my part to improve the Mingo County Clerk’s office.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
Since beginning my term two years ago, I have worked to learn every aspect of the County Clerk’s office and have the ability to perform all tasks associated with our office. I work alongside my staff and have the ability to assist them and the public in the daily office tasks.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
We have worked hard the past 2 years on our new system to digitize records and have been very successful with that. I hope to continue the digitization project through grants as in the past with all records to be accessed and printed from computer; and eventually allow access to public records online to allow easier research, etc.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Understanding the needs of the customer and being able to accommodate them, answer their questions and assist them as they need. Good customer service should always be helpful, courteous and timely. If we can’t assist you or we’re not the office that you need, we should strive to get you the location or information you need. Our customers come first.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
As an additional resource, I would like to establish a Mingo County Clerk Facebook page to post information concerning voter’s registration, precinct change notices, ballot information, etc. An informed voter is important to the process and they can call or come by the office at any time to ask a question or address a concern.